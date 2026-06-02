Victoria Beckham Just Showed Me the Classiest Way to Wear a Tank Top This Summer

This just in: tank tops really can look sophisticated, and the secret lies in the styling—and Victoria Beckham just came through with the tank top styling formula that only ever looks elegant.
Posing for a family photo, Victoria side-stepped her usual rotation of floor-grazing trousers and figure-skimming dresses, opting instead for a surprisingly casual foundation. Wearing a simple tank top that draped loosely over her frame, the designer picked up on one of the summer's most ubiquitous buys. Then, rather than reaching for the denim that often accompanies a tank top on warmer days—or even the silky separates you might instinctively choose for a dressier look—Beckham selected an elegant middle ground that gave her outfit an easy sense of polish.
Pairing her tank with mid-rise black tailored trousers, Victoria's choice introduced volume and movement without feeling fussy.
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If you're looking to recreate the look, the key is choosing a tank top with a little more structure and drape. Styles crafted from satin blends, silk or lightweight woven fabrics naturally lend a more luxurious feel, whilst relaxed cotton or linen designs without stretch tend to skim the body rather than cling to it. From there, add a pair of fluid, tailored trousers to mirror Beckham's look, though a sleek cigarette-leg style would also look chic.
Inspired by one of the easiest ways to look polished this summer? Keep scrolling to shop the tank tops and tailored trousers I recommend below.
Shop Tank Tops and Trousers:
Zara
Satin Lace Top
The butter yellow colour trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
H&M
Silk-Blend Vest Top
This dark shade of burgundy is so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Reiss
Silk-Front Cami Top in Neutral
This also comes in five other shades.
Marks & Spencer
Satin Scoop Neck Cami Top
This comes in UK sizes 6—24.
Mango
Fitted Lyocell Top
Wear this with the matching trousers or style with a black tailored pair.
Marks & Spencer
Tailored Straight Leg Trousers
These come in short, regular and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
COS
Tailored Straight-Leg Trousers
Every great wardrobe starts with a pair of straight-leg trousers.
Reformation
Mason Pant
Reformation's Mason Trousers are a fashion person's favourites.
With Nothing Underneath
Rampling Trouser
High-waisted tailored trousers will never go out of style.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.