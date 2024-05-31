Sydney Sweeney's Cute $99 Swimsuit Is Still in Stock (But Not for Long)
I might not look like Sydney Sweeney in a swimsuit, but I can buy her exact one for $99, and that's almost as good, right? In a new Instagram post, Sweeney wore an all-white outfit consisting of a linen button-down shirt, a Gooseberry One-Piece White Swimsuit ($99), and a Jimmy Choo bag and shoes. White swimsuits can sometimes get a bad rap because they can become sheer when wet, but positive reviews on the brand's website specifically indicate that isn't the case with this particular one.
As always, you have plenty of options when it comes to swimsuits this season, and we're determined to point you in the right direction. You can go with a Bella Hadid–approved black triangle bikini, an affordable H&M style that looks designer, or a swimsuit from one of Australia's coolest swimwear labels. The choice is yours. Scroll down to shop Sydney Sweeney's exact one-piece before it sells out.
On Sydney Sweeney: Gooseberry One Piece White Swimsuit ($99); Jimmy Choo bag and shoes
Shop Sydney Sweeney's Exact Swimsuit
Shop More White Swimsuits
