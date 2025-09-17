Suki Waterhouse Talks to Her Clothes and Thinks They Gain Special Powers When You Wear Them Again and Again

When people talk about the boho chic resurgence, Suki Waterhouse is on the mood board. The actress and singer naturally embodies the free spirited vibe that everyone is obsessed with right now. And there's an ease to how Waterhouse gets dressed that feels impossible to bottle but worthy of obsession. Naturally, she recently starred in Free People's fall campaign, where she played herself on stage, holding a mic and wearing outfits that are stage worthy.
Below, we caught up with Waterhouse on set and she talked to us about the power of rewearing your clothing, what she thinks about the boho chic comeback, and how she first fell in love with Free People.
How would you describe your own personal style?
Suki Waterhouse: I’m a nostalgic person for the old times, so if at least half my outfit is vintage I’m happiest. I’m definitely someone that can wear a few things over and over and I talk to my clothes and believe certain items have special powers. So there’s a connection to the past and a search for clues of the future that plays in to my approach for dressing that’s connected to life.
Does your personal style differ when you are performing on stage? If so, how or what do you look for in a stage outfit that’s different from your day-to-day?
SW: Dressing for stage has opened a portal for me for getting dressed. I think back to a lot of my fashion choices growing up, and when I’d show my sister what I’d want to wear out she’d be like ‘what on earth are you wearing?!’, so really stage has become this place where I can enjoy all my influences and dress the way I’d always wanted to and not be embarrassed. Also with stage outfits, if your tights rip or your pants poke out of a leotard, no one cares! I love that.
What draws you to Free People as a brand?
SW: What I love about Free People is that we both love to play with clothing and different styles. When we were shooting this campaign, I wanted it to feel like I was in my natural environment and luckily the Free People team trusted me to run with it. I love how the campaign captures what it feels like for me in those moments before and after a show.
Do you remember the first piece of Free People you ever owned? What was it and why did you love it, how did you wear it, and why was it special?
SW: I think I first got really drawn to Free People with their basics. It became the place to go for the perfect fitting tank top and t-shirts, and now I’m really lucky to own some of their pieces that feel like classics.
The styling of the campaign feels very boho chic to me, which is an aesthetic that’s said to be having a major comeback. What do you like about that kind of look?
SW: Alexis Asquith styled the shoot, and we really connected on a love of layering and we didn’t hold back at the accessories table! There aren’t really any rules when it comes to boho chic, so it’s fun to sort of mix and match and really get to play with different looks.
Why do you think people are so drawn to the bohemian look in 2025?
SW: I think people want to feel some sort of ownership over their personal style, and this bohemian look leaves the door wide open for people to really discover themselves and play with what they like to wear.
What was your favorite look from the campaign and why?
SW: Well as you know I love a big coat, and so I was really drawn to look that we shot in the airstream with the faux fur-trimmed coat and red corduroy pants. It’s exactly what I was talking about when saying I love playing with different kinds of textures and having something that has a bit of a flair. The look of what I’m wearing on stage was a favourite of mine too. It felt like that could easily fit into what I would naturally wear on stage.
Was there a specific piece or styling detail that you were inspired to wear more in your own life after walking off set?
SW: Definitely the long dress paired with the belt and hat from the first shot of the campaign. I’ve been loving those kinds of pieces a lot lately.