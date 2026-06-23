Unlike in winter, when putting together a polished outfit seems to happen naturally, summer dressing can present its own set of challenges. When every outing feels hotter and more humid than the last, looking chic is easier said than done. That's why I always find it helpful to have a handful of reliable outfit formulas to call upon during summer's hottest days—and Sarah Jessica Parker has just reminded me of one of the chicest.
Stepping out on a warm day in New York, Parker reached for a light, breezy cotton skirt cut to the season's favourite midi length. Falling to mid-calf, this "awkward" hemline has become a fashion person's favourite this summer. Whilst undeniably elegant, it's not always the easiest length to style. Despite its popularity, I've long found midi skirts tricky to pair with shoes, which is exactly why Sarah Jessica's latest combination caught my attention.
Forgoing sandals and mesh flats, Sarah Jessica instead styled her midi skirt with a pair of sleek slingback heels.
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Ever elegant, the polished shoe trend brings refinement to any outfit. When worn with midi skirts, slingbacks also help create a longer, leaner silhouette—particularly useful when calf-grazing hemlines can sometimes visually shorten the leg line.
Inspired by one of the chicest shoe-and-skirt pairings I've seen this season, scroll on to shop the slingbacks and midi skirts I recommend right now.