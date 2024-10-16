Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen

If there's one sophisticated dress style I'm forever a fan of, it's blazer dresses. I love that with just a few accessory switches, it seamlessly transitions from a chic daytime look to a stylish evening ensemble. Plus, the tailored silhouette always makes me feel confident and put together.

I know I'm not the only one who loves this silhouette. How do I know? Yesterday, Selena Gomez was spotted on her way to speak at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for Emilia Pérez in NYC wearing an elegant black mini blazer dress. Gomez elevated the polished yet business-chic ensemble with a crisp white collared blouse and French girl–approved patent leather heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Christian Louboutin heels

After being captivated by how well Gomez pulled it off, I felt inspired to research the current blazer dress offerings. While exploring, I stumbled upon a sleek $199 blazer dress that resembled the one Gomez wore. This chic blazer dress features a double-breasted design, a stylish mini hem, and a flattering deep V-neck. With its impeccable style, the seal of approval from Gomez, and its affordable price point, there's no doubt that this dress will become a coveted staple for the fall and winter and sell out.

Keep scrolling to shop the perfect blazer dress alternative, plus more of my favorite styles to wear and enjoy throughout the next four months.

Shop the perfect dress alt:

Good American Luxe Suiting Executive Blazer Minidress $199 SHOP NOW It's a best seller for a reason.

Shop more chic blazer dresses:

H&M Belted Jacket Dress $75 SHOP NOW Hurry, this is going quickly.

ASTR the Label Long Sleeve Blazer Minidress $99 SHOP NOW A pretty blazer dress for less than $100? Yes, please.

revolve by Marianna Jaime Blazer Dress $268 SHOP NOW I want to this entire look for a holiday party this winter.

L'agence Marlee Double Breasted Blazer Dress $695 SHOP NOW It doesn't get more elegant than this tuxedo-like blazer dress.

superdown Madeline Blazer Dress $94 SHOP NOW The deep V-cut is so sexy.

Lovers and Friends Mischa Blazer Dress $288 SHOP NOW I love how the belt creates a more fitted look.

MANGO Buckle Wrap Dress $130 SHOP NOW Style with knee-high boots and a long black coat for the office.

Alice + Olivia Lucien Curvy V-Neck Jacket $595 $238 SHOP NOW Grab this while it's on sale.