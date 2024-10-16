Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen

By
published
in News

If there's one sophisticated dress style I'm forever a fan of, it's blazer dresses. I love that with just a few accessory switches, it seamlessly transitions from a chic daytime look to a stylish evening ensemble. Plus, the tailored silhouette always makes me feel confident and put together.

I know I'm not the only one who loves this silhouette. How do I know? Yesterday, Selena Gomez was spotted on her way to speak at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for Emilia Pérez in NYC wearing an elegant black mini blazer dress. Gomez elevated the polished yet business-chic ensemble with a crisp white collared blouse and French girl–approved patent leather heels.

Selena Gomez wears a black blazer dress, white blouse, and black pointed-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Selena Gomez: Christian Louboutin heels

After being captivated by how well Gomez pulled it off, I felt inspired to research the current blazer dress offerings. While exploring, I stumbled upon a sleek $199 blazer dress that resembled the one Gomez wore. This chic blazer dress features a double-breasted design, a stylish mini hem, and a flattering deep V-neck. With its impeccable style, the seal of approval from Gomez, and its affordable price point, there's no doubt that this dress will become a coveted staple for the fall and winter and sell out.

Keep scrolling to shop the perfect blazer dress alternative, plus more of my favorite styles to wear and enjoy throughout the next four months.

Shop the perfect dress alt:

saksfifthavenue,

Good American
Luxe Suiting Executive Blazer Minidress

It's a best seller for a reason.

Shop more chic blazer dresses:

Belted Jacket Dress
H&M
Belted Jacket Dress

Hurry, this is going quickly.

Long Sleeve Blazer Minidress
ASTR the Label
Long Sleeve Blazer Minidress

A pretty blazer dress for less than $100? Yes, please.

revolve, by Marianna Jaime Blazer Dress
revolve
by Marianna Jaime Blazer Dress

I want to this entire look for a holiday party this winter.

L'agence, Marlee Double Breasted Blazer Dress
L'agence
Marlee Double Breasted Blazer Dress

It doesn't get more elegant than this tuxedo-like blazer dress.

Madeline Blazer Dress
superdown
Madeline Blazer Dress

The deep V-cut is so sexy.

Lovers and Friends, Mischa Blazer Dress
Lovers and Friends
Mischa Blazer Dress

I love how the belt creates a more fitted look.

Buckle Wrap Dress - Women | Mango Usa
MANGO
Buckle Wrap Dress

Style with knee-high boots and a long black coat for the office.

Alice + Olivia, Lucien Curvy V-Neck Jacket
Alice + Olivia
Lucien Curvy V-Neck Jacket

Grab this while it's on sale.

Velvet Blazer Dress
Sanctuary
Velvet Blazer Dress

Style with sheer tights and kitten heels for Christmas Eve dinner.

Nikki Chwatt
Associate Fashion Editor

Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸