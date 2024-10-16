Sleek, Sophisticated, and Selena-Approved—This $199 Dress Is a Sellout Waiting to Happen
If there's one sophisticated dress style I'm forever a fan of, it's blazer dresses. I love that with just a few accessory switches, it seamlessly transitions from a chic daytime look to a stylish evening ensemble. Plus, the tailored silhouette always makes me feel confident and put together.
I know I'm not the only one who loves this silhouette. How do I know? Yesterday, Selena Gomez was spotted on her way to speak at the SAG-AFTRA Foundation Conversations for Emilia Pérez in NYC wearing an elegant black mini blazer dress. Gomez elevated the polished yet business-chic ensemble with a crisp white collared blouse and French girl–approved patent leather heels.
On Selena Gomez: Christian Louboutin heels
After being captivated by how well Gomez pulled it off, I felt inspired to research the current blazer dress offerings. While exploring, I stumbled upon a sleek $199 blazer dress that resembled the one Gomez wore. This chic blazer dress features a double-breasted design, a stylish mini hem, and a flattering deep V-neck. With its impeccable style, the seal of approval from Gomez, and its affordable price point, there's no doubt that this dress will become a coveted staple for the fall and winter and sell out.
Keep scrolling to shop the perfect blazer dress alternative, plus more of my favorite styles to wear and enjoy throughout the next four months.
Shop the perfect dress alt:
Shop more chic blazer dresses:
It doesn't get more elegant than this tuxedo-like blazer dress.
Nikki Chwatt is an associate fashion editor based in New York City. She joined Who What Wear in 2024 after writing fashion, beauty, and lifestyle content for WWD, Well+Good, Editorialist, and more. With a passion for personal style and the creativity that comes with it, one of Chwatt's goals is to help others understand that there is no such thing as a “good” or “bad” style; it’s just about putting an outfit together that makes you feel confident in yourself. When she's not writing, you can find her taking a Pilates class, reading a powerful romance novel, or exploring a new wellness spot in Manhattan.
-
I Test-Drove the 3 Designer It Bags Everyone's Talking About
These details impressed me the most.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
Banana Republic Does Basics So Well—32 Items I'm Stocking Up on for Winter
They'll contribute to your forever wardrobe.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
I'm a Former Nordstrom Buyer—These Fall Items Will Make Any Outfit Look *Richer*
Elevated selects.
By Bobby Schuessler
-
The Philo-Fused Outerwear Trend That's Set to Define Fall 2024
In Phoebe we trust.
By Eliza Huber
-
Forget Diamonds—This Is the Boho Jewelry Trend Celebs Are Wearing Right Now
I can see why they love it.
By Natalie Munro
-
If You Want to Look On-Trend This Fall, Try These 6 Fresh Color Combos
Enliven your look.
By Judith Jones
-
Pamela Anderson Just Wore the Low-Maintenance Outfit Formula Fashion People Swear By
An instantly classy look.
By Nikki Chwatt
-
From Saint Laurent to Coach, These Are the Only 6 Designer Bags Celebs Are Wearing RN
The hottest of the season.
By Anna LaPlaca