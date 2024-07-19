Sabrina Carpenter Wore the Swimsuit Color That's So Trendy Right Now

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Of all the swimsuits worn in film and television, there's arguably none more iconic than Pamela Anderson's Baywatch one-piece. As iconic as ever in 2024, her bright red swimsuit has cemented its place in Hollywood history. Now, another blonde star is taking over the reins: Sabrina Carpenter. In new Instagram images taken in Italy, she's wearing a version strikingly similar to the OG Baywatch suit, complete with high-cut legs.

Red swimsuits are simultaneously trendy and timeless. They will certainly never go out of style, but they're enjoying a particularly bright moment in the sun right now. To wit: I found styles at a wide variety of brands, including luxury French label Eres and wallet-friendly brand Quince. Scroll down to see how Sabrina Carpenter wears the trend and shop it for yourself.

How Sabrina Carpenter Wears the Classic Swimsuit Trend

Shop the Best Red One-Piece Swimsuits

Solid & Striped The Anne-Marie One Piece $148 SHOP NOW

Andie The Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit $112 SHOP NOW

Quince Italian Cami One-Piece Swimsuit $50 SHOP NOW

ERES Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit $425 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit $118 $20 SHOP NOW

Solid & Striped The Spencer One-Piece Swimsuit $148 SHOP NOW

Belle The Label Marcella One Piece $148 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Limited-Edition Usa Swimming x J.crew Heritage One-Piece Swimsuit $128 SHOP NOW

Artesands Kahlo Arte Eco Crinkle A–g Cup One-Piece Swimsuit $185 SHOP NOW

ERES Les Essentiels Cassiopee Strapless Swimsuit $570 SHOP NOW

Good American Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit $119 $89 SHOP NOW