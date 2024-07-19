Sabrina Carpenter Wore the Swimsuit Color That's So Trendy Right Now
Of all the swimsuits worn in film and television, there's arguably none more iconic than Pamela Anderson's Baywatch one-piece. As iconic as ever in 2024, her bright red swimsuit has cemented its place in Hollywood history. Now, another blonde star is taking over the reins: Sabrina Carpenter. In new Instagram images taken in Italy, she's wearing a version strikingly similar to the OG Baywatch suit, complete with high-cut legs.
Red swimsuits are simultaneously trendy and timeless. They will certainly never go out of style, but they're enjoying a particularly bright moment in the sun right now. To wit: I found styles at a wide variety of brands, including luxury French label Eres and wallet-friendly brand Quince. Scroll down to see how Sabrina Carpenter wears the trend and shop it for yourself.
How Sabrina Carpenter Wears the Classic Swimsuit Trend
Shop the Best Red One-Piece Swimsuits
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
