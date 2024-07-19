Sabrina Carpenter Wore the Swimsuit Color That's So Trendy Right Now

Of all the swimsuits worn in film and television, there's arguably none more iconic than Pamela Anderson's Baywatch one-piece. As iconic as ever in 2024, her bright red swimsuit has cemented its place in Hollywood history. Now, another blonde star is taking over the reins: Sabrina Carpenter. In new Instagram images taken in Italy, she's wearing a version strikingly similar to the OG Baywatch suit, complete with high-cut legs.

Red swimsuits are simultaneously trendy and timeless. They will certainly never go out of style, but they're enjoying a particularly bright moment in the sun right now. To wit: I found styles at a wide variety of brands, including luxury French label Eres and wallet-friendly brand Quince. Scroll down to see how Sabrina Carpenter wears the trend and shop it for yourself.

How Sabrina Carpenter Wears the Classic Swimsuit Trend

Sabrina Carpenter wears a red one-piece swimsuit in a tropical setting

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Sabrina Carpenter wears a red one-piece swimsuit in a tropical setting

(Image credit: @sabrinacarpenter)

Shop the Best Red One-Piece Swimsuits

one-piece red swimsuit
Solid & Striped
The Anne-Marie One Piece

Red One-Piece Swimsuit by Andie
Andie
The Amalfi One-Piece Swimsuit

Red Cami One-Piece Swimsuit
Quince
Italian Cami One-Piece Swimsuit

red one-piece swimsuit with spaghetti straps
ERES
Les Essentiels Aquarelle Swimsuit

Red Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit
J.Crew
Ruched Bandeau One-Piece Swimsuit

Red One-Piece Swimsuit With White Trim
Solid & Striped
The Spencer One-Piece Swimsuit

a model wears a red one-piece swimsuit with ruching at the bust
Belle The Label
Marcella One Piece

Limited-Edition USA Swimming x J.Crew Heritage One-Piece Red Swimsuit
J.Crew
Limited-Edition Usa Swimming x J.crew Heritage One-Piece Swimsuit

Red One-Piece Swimsuit
Artesands
Kahlo Arte Eco Crinkle A–g Cup One-Piece Swimsuit

Strapless Red Bandeau Swimsuit
ERES
Les Essentiels Cassiopee Strapless Swimsuit

High-Cut One-Piece Swimsuit in Red
Good American
Always Fits One-Piece Swimsuit

Red One-Piece V-Neck Swimsuit
Beach Riot
Reese Rib One-Piece Swimsuit

