Sabrina Carpenter Just Wore a Sheer Dress From the 1997 Victoria's Secret Runway Show
I love a vintage fashion reference, and luckily, there have been several stellar examples lately. Last month, Jennifer Lawrence wore a 1996 Givenchy dress originally worn on the runway by Kate Moss. Sydney Sweeney has also been dabbling in '90s references: She recently re-created the dress Julia Roberts wore in the 1997 film My Best Friend's Wedding. Now, Sabrina Carpenter is getting in on the action.
In an Instagram photo posted by her stylist, Jared Ellner, Carpenter wore a sheer baby-doll slip dress from the third annual Victoria's Secret Fashion Show held at the Plaza Hotel in New York City in February 1997. While you may remember over-the-top angel wings being worn at the iconic runway event, the '90s version was much more subdued, as you can see in the image below. Scroll down to see Sabrina Carpenter's dress as well as the original runway look.
On Sabrina Carpenter in 2024:
On the runway in 1997:
