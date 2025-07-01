Taylor Swift's New $3495 Dress Is Chic, But These Similar Ones Cost Way Less

By
published
in News

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Over the last decade, Taylor Swift has released six albums, become a billionaire, completed the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, met Travis Kelce, and even won a Super Bowl (sort of). That said, one thing has remained constant over the past ten years: Swift's love for A-line minidresses.

At 35 years old, Swift still loves the classic dress trend that she wore religiously in her 20s. And who could blame her? It's a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. Swift's newest version is Balmain's Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress, which I regret to inform you costs nearly $3500. She completed her outfit with an Aspinal of London bag, Christian Louboutin heeled sandals, a vintage Rolex watch, an Ofira Jewels ring, and a Cartier necklace. If you like her dress but can't swing the quadruple-digit price tag, scroll down to shop for similar options from H&M, Zara, Nordstrom, and more.

Taylor Swift wears a pink and white A-line minidress

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Taylor Swift: Balmain Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress ($3490); Aspinal of London bag; Christian Louboutin sandals; vintage Rolex watch; Ofira Jewels ring; Cartier necklace

Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Dress

Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress
BALMAIN
Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress

Shop 10 Other Options Starting at $40

Straplie Corset Minidress
Princess Polly
Straplie Corset Minidress

Alanis Mini Dress
MORE TO COME
Alanis Mini Dress

Short Striped Bow Dress
ZARA
Short Striped Bow Dress

Astra Ruffle Minidress
HOUSE OF CB
Astra Ruffle Minidress

Jacquard-Weave Strappy Dress
H&M
Jacquard-Weave Strappy Dress

Daria Linen Dress
Reformation
Daria Linen Dress

Estie Embroidered Mini Dress
Bardot
Estie Embroidered Mini Dress

X Revolve Elder Dress
ELLIATT
x Revolve Elder Dress

Sleeveless Fit & Flare Minidress
Endless Rose
Sleeveless Fit & Flare Minidress

Bethany Skort Romper
Amanda Uprichard
Bethany Skort Romper

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 14 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2015, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Kate and Meghan stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible.

