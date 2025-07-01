Taylor Swift's New $3495 Dress Is Chic, But These Similar Ones Cost Way Less

The more things change, the more they stay the same. Over the last decade, Taylor Swift has released six albums, become a billionaire, completed the highest-grossing concert tour of all time, met Travis Kelce, and even won a Super Bowl (sort of). That said, one thing has remained constant over the past ten years: Swift's love for A-line minidresses.

At 35 years old, Swift still loves the classic dress trend that she wore religiously in her 20s. And who could blame her? It's a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style. Swift's newest version is Balmain's Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress, which I regret to inform you costs nearly $3500. She completed her outfit with an Aspinal of London bag, Christian Louboutin heeled sandals, a vintage Rolex watch, an Ofira Jewels ring, and a Cartier necklace. If you like her dress but can't swing the quadruple-digit price tag, scroll down to shop for similar options from H&M, Zara, Nordstrom, and more.

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Taylor Swift: Balmain Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress ($3490); Aspinal of London bag; Christian Louboutin sandals; vintage Rolex watch; Ofira Jewels ring; Cartier necklace

Shop Taylor Swift's Exact Dress

BALMAIN Embellished Frayed Houndstooth Cotton-Blend Tweed Mini Dress $3490 SHOP NOW

Shop 10 Other Options Starting at $40