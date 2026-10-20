I Know You’re an It Girl If You’ve Swapped Your White Tee For This Trending Colour

Kendall Jenner’s Instagram page is an excellent temperature check on what the cool girls are wearing right now. With her less-is-more approach to styling (save, of course, for a red-carpet occasion), the model is one of the first people I turn to when I’m after some new-season inspiration. And just this week, she shone a light on a low-key, high-impact styling trend I’m increasingly spotting among some of the chicest dressers.
For a work event, Kendall updated her tried-and-tested jeans-and-a-T-shirt formula, swapping a basic white tee for a poppy red style instead.
Her latest outing got me thinking about just how widespread this T-shirt trend has become. Popping up in place of simple white tees, vibrant red styles are being worn with everything from classic blue jeans and khaki trousers to simple black tailoring.
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If you tend to keep your wardrobe rotation within the palette of black, grey and white, a simple T-shirt is one of the easiest ways to introduce a little colour without straying too far from your usual style.
Whilst the trend might feel as though it’s emerged suddenly, I don’t expect it to disappear anytime soon. From Flore Flore’s perfect red tee to COS’s reliably excellent offering, read on to shop the red T-shirts I’d recommend adding to your collection this season.
Shop Red T-Shirts:
H&M
Ribbed T-Shirt
Be quick! This won't stay in stock for long.
COS
Oversized T-Shirt
A boxy, oversized tee is a wardrobe staple you'll keep coming back to.
Massimo Dutti
Short Sleeve Cotton Blend T-Shirt
Style with dark wash, straight-leg jeans to get Kendall's look.
Reformation
Lexi Tee
The subtle v-neck design gives this such a modern edge.
FAITHFULL
Leandra Jersey T-Shirt
Whilst I love this in red, it also comes in white.
Marks & Spencer
Pure Cotton Everyday Crew Neck T-Shirt
This also comes in six other shades.
Zara
Interlock Short Sleeve T-Shirt
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
FLORE FLORE
Car Ribbed Organic Cotton-Jersey T-Shirt
Flore Flore's basics are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.