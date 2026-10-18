Finding the right shoes to wear with a red dress isn't always easy. Black and cream are failsafe options, of course, but they're far from the most interesting. Red shoes can feel a little too matchy-matchy, so where does that leave us when it comes to building a cohesive outfit that doesn't clash? Well, Victoria Beckham has just stepped out in a pairing that makes the answer feel simple.
Wearing the sleekest satin dress in a striking letterbox-red shade, Victoria created one of the chicest colour combinations I've come across this season, styling her look with a pair of plum heels. Bringing just as much depth to the outfit as the red itself, the rich purple shade felt like the perfect counterpoint to the dress's vibrant hue.
Neither fading into the background nor competing with the red, plum was the chicest finishing touch. The pairing also taps into the red-and-purple colour combination that gained momentum during Fashion Month just a few weeks ago. I'm not surprised to see this richer, winter-ready take on the trend starting to gain traction.
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While I'm now ready to consider plum heels a go-to for red dresses, I can see this shoe trend working just as well with jeans, too. If you're tempted to try the pairing yourself, read on for the plum heels I'd recommend shopping below.
Shop Plum Heels:
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks
The slingback design gives these shoes such a sleek, elegant edge.
Mango
Patent Leather Pointed-Toe Court Shoes
Wear these with a red dress or use them to dress up jeans.
COS
Leather Kitten-Heel Mules
The kitten heel design ensures a comfortable stride.
Victoria Beckham
Harlow Open Toe Mule 100
Whilst I love these in the rich plum shade, they also come in five other colour ways.
Zara
Suede Slingback Shoes
Add a pop of colour to your winter rotation.
Anonymous Copenhagen
Mazy 75
Just watch: the plum colour trend is about to take off.
Asos
Stormy Chisel Toe Heeled Mule
I think these look much more expensive than they actually are.
Saint Laurent
Vendôme Glossed-Leather Slingback Pumps
Saint Laurent's slingbacks are a fashion person's favourites.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.