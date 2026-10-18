Victoria Beckham Just Solved a Big Fashion Dilemma—The Shoe Colour to Wear With Red Dresses

Victoria Beckham just put me on to the shoe colour trend that looks best with red dresses.

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Victoria and David Beckham walk down the street holding hands. Victoria wears a red satin dress with plum heels, and David wears a suit.
(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)
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Finding the right shoes to wear with a red dress isn't always easy. Black and cream are failsafe options, of course, but they're far from the most interesting. Red shoes can feel a little too matchy-matchy, so where does that leave us when it comes to building a cohesive outfit that doesn't clash? Well, Victoria Beckham has just stepped out in a pairing that makes the answer feel simple.

Wearing the sleekest satin dress in a striking letterbox-red shade, Victoria created one of the chicest colour combinations I've come across this season, styling her look with a pair of plum heels. Bringing just as much depth to the outfit as the red itself, the rich purple shade felt like the perfect counterpoint to the dress's vibrant hue.

Victoria and David Beckham walk down the street holding hands. Victoria wears a red satin dress with plum heels, and David wears a suit.

(Image credit: @victoriabeckham)

Neither fading into the background nor competing with the red, plum was the chicest finishing touch. The pairing also taps into the red-and-purple colour combination that gained momentum during Fashion Month just a few weeks ago. I'm not surprised to see this richer, winter-ready take on the trend starting to gain traction.

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While I'm now ready to consider plum heels a go-to for red dresses, I can see this shoe trend working just as well with jeans, too. If you're tempted to try the pairing yourself, read on for the plum heels I'd recommend shopping below.

Shop Plum Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.