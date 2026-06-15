A week in the life of Victoria and David Beckham likely contains more major milestones than most people experience in a year. Between award ceremonies, runway shows, television appearances and an endless stream of events, the couple are no strangers to a packed schedule. Even by their standards, however, last week was particularly special, as David Beckham was honoured with a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame.
For such an occasion, it was no surprise that Victoria arrived in a particularly elevated look. Stepping out in a sleek, figure-skimming dress, the designer's outfit was elegant from every angle. But while the dress certainly caught my attention, it was the unexpected shoe colour she chose that actually stopped me in my tracks.
In place of classic black, the deep plum shade added depth and dimension to her outfit whilst creating a tonal effect alongside her fitted lilac dress.
After seasons on the sidelines, purple is enjoying a well-deserved revival. The striking hue appeared across the runways at Balenciaga, Valentino, Prada and Celine, featuring on everything from dresses and skirts to bags and accessories. Now, as we settle into summer, the colour is finding its way onto some of the chicest shoe styles available right now.
While Beckham chose her own label's Harlow Mask Halter Back 100 heels (£590), there's no shortage of stylish purple footwear across both designer and high-street collections this season. Read on to discover my edit of the very best pairs.