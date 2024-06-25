4 Trends Olivia Rodrigo Packed for Her Euro Summer

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour might be snapping up all the headlines right now—hello, Travis Kelce—but let's not forget that another American singer is also performing in Europe right now: Olivia Rodrigo. Much to the delight of her European fans, she's recently taken her Guts World Tour to Lisbon, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, and other cities. While her on-stage outfits are always impressive, I'm simply obsessed with the casual looks she's been wearing in her downtime.

In Amsterdam, for instance, Olivia posted an outfit pic wearing a pretty white lace dress. I'm also a fan of the outfit she wore off-duty on the streets of Lisbon: a white blouse with denim shorts and Jeffrey Campbell Top Tier Mary Jane Pumps ($150). Hot tip: Her exact shoes are currently selling out quickly on Nordstrom's website. Scroll down to see and shop four trends Olivia Rodrigo packed for her Euro summer.

1. Mary Janes

Jeffrey Campbell Top Tier Mary Jane Pumps $150 SHOP NOW These are Olivia's exact shoes and they're selling quickly on Nordstrom's website.

2. Smocked Dresses

H&M Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Dress $20 SHOP NOW This $20 price tag is calling my name.

3. Printed Bikinis

H&M Bikini Bottoms $15 SHOP NOW Printed bikinis will always be in style.

4. White Lace Dresses

