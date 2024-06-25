4 Trends Olivia Rodrigo Packed for Her Euro Summer

Taylor Swift's Eras Tour might be snapping up all the headlines right now—hello, Travis Kelce—but let's not forget that another American singer is also performing in Europe right now: Olivia Rodrigo. Much to the delight of her European fans, she's recently taken her Guts World Tour to Lisbon, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, and other cities. While her on-stage outfits are always impressive, I'm simply obsessed with the casual looks she's been wearing in her downtime.

In Amsterdam, for instance, Olivia posted an outfit pic wearing a pretty white lace dress. I'm also a fan of the outfit she wore off-duty on the streets of Lisbon: a white blouse with denim shorts and Jeffrey Campbell Top Tier Mary Jane Pumps ($150). Hot tip: Her exact shoes are currently selling out quickly on Nordstrom's website. Scroll down to see and shop four trends Olivia Rodrigo packed for her Euro summer.

1. Mary Janes

Olivia Rodrigo wears a white blouse with denim shorts and red Mary Jane shoes

red Mary Jane shoes with a low block heel
Jeffrey Campbell
Top Tier Mary Jane Pumps

These are Olivia's exact shoes and they're selling quickly on Nordstrom's website.

2. Smocked Dresses

Olivia Rodrigo wears a black sleeveless dress

Black Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Dress
H&M
Smocked Off-The-Shoulder Dress

This $20 price tag is calling my name.

3. Printed Bikinis

Olivia Rodrigo wears a printed bikini on a boat

a model wears a printed bikini top and matching bikini bottoms
H&M
Bikini Bottoms

Printed bikinis will always be in style.

4. White Lace Dresses

Olivia Rodrigo wears a white lace dress with brown boots

White Embroidered-Detail Camisole Dress
H&M
Embroidered-Detail Camisole Dress

This dress is definitely coming with me on my next vacation.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

