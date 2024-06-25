4 Trends Olivia Rodrigo Packed for Her Euro Summer
Taylor Swift's Eras Tour might be snapping up all the headlines right now—hello, Travis Kelce—but let's not forget that another American singer is also performing in Europe right now: Olivia Rodrigo. Much to the delight of her European fans, she's recently taken her Guts World Tour to Lisbon, Amsterdam, Paris, Barcelona, Madrid, and other cities. While her on-stage outfits are always impressive, I'm simply obsessed with the casual looks she's been wearing in her downtime.
In Amsterdam, for instance, Olivia posted an outfit pic wearing a pretty white lace dress. I'm also a fan of the outfit she wore off-duty on the streets of Lisbon: a white blouse with denim shorts and Jeffrey Campbell Top Tier Mary Jane Pumps ($150). Hot tip: Her exact shoes are currently selling out quickly on Nordstrom's website. Scroll down to see and shop four trends Olivia Rodrigo packed for her Euro summer.
1. Mary Janes
Shop the Trend
These are Olivia's exact shoes and they're selling quickly on Nordstrom's website.
2. Smocked Dresses
Shop the Trend
3. Printed Bikinis
Shop the Trend
4. White Lace Dresses
Shop the Trend
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.