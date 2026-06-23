Whenever you're in doubt about a rising trend or a specific silhouette's worthiness, go searching to find out if any of the Olsen sisters have worn it. If so, there's a pretty good chance that whatever you're buying is deserving of the level of investment it entails, from a bag by The Row to a pair of $110 Adidas sneakers. They just have that great of taste. When I spotted Elizabeth Olsen leaving lunch at All Time in L.A. wearing the pant trend I've been considering ditching silk pants, barrel-leg jeans, capris, and more for, I immediately took it as a sign that I was heading in the right direction. That pair of eyelet pants in my cart? You're coming home with me.
The actress specifically wore an oversize white button-down shirt styled with a knit over her shoulders, a baseball cap, The Row black Canal Loafers, and elastic-waist poplin pants with eyelet details on the hems. She finished off the effortless L.A. outfit with blue-lens sunglasses.