PSA: Meghan Markle's Fave Sunglasses Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but time is running out on Amazon Prime Day. The two-day event has been chock-full of tantalizingly good fashion and beauty deals. This year's sale ends on July 17 at midnight PT—as I write this, you only have approximately nine hours left to shop, so you better make the most of it.
Since there are thousands of items temporarily discounted, I know sifting through the selection can be time-consuming. If you're unsure about your next purchase, might I suggest looking to Meghan Markle for inspiration? Her Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses are currently marked down from $75 to $50. I'm quite partial to Markle's exact pair in black, but the sunnies also come in tortoise, brown, and beige. Scroll down to shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs sunglasses on Amazon Prime Day 2024.
On Meghan Markle: Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses in Black ($50)
Shop Meghan Markle's Sunglasses in Four Colors
Shop More Le Specs Sunglasses on Amazon Prime Day
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
