PSA: Meghan Markle's Fave Sunglasses Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but time is running out on Amazon Prime Day. The two-day event has been chock-full of tantalizingly good fashion and beauty deals. This year's sale ends on July 17 at midnight PT—as I write this, you only have approximately nine hours left to shop, so you better make the most of it.

Since there are thousands of items temporarily discounted, I know sifting through the selection can be time-consuming. If you're unsure about your next purchase, might I suggest looking to Meghan Markle for inspiration? Her Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses are currently marked down from $75 to $50. I'm quite partial to Markle's exact pair in black, but the sunnies also come in tortoise, brown, and beige. Scroll down to shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs sunglasses on Amazon Prime Day 2024.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses in Black ($50)

Shop Meghan Markle's Sunglasses in Four Colors

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses in Black $75 $50 SHOP NOW Meghan Markle's exact sunglasses are bound to sell out.

Le Specs Le Specs Women's Air Heart Sunglasses Tort $75 $50 SHOP NOW Tortoise sunglasses will never go out of style.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses in Caramel $75 $50 SHOP NOW I love this caramel color.

Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses in Oatmeal $75 $50 SHOP NOW This beige color will go with anything in your closet.

Shop More Le Specs Sunglasses on Amazon Prime Day

Le Specs Work It! Sunglasses in Black $69 $45 SHOP NOW These look way more expensive than $45.

Le Specs Outta Love Sunglasses in Tort $65 $45 SHOP NOW Small sunglasses are trending in a big way.

Le Specs Armada Sunglasses $65 $45 SHOP NOW Meet your new favorite everyday sunglasses.