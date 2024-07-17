PSA: Meghan Markle's Fave Sunglasses Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

I hate to be the bearer of bad news, but time is running out on Amazon Prime Day. The two-day event has been chock-full of tantalizingly good fashion and beauty deals. This year's sale ends on July 17 at midnight PT—as I write this, you only have approximately nine hours left to shop, so you better make the most of it.

Since there are thousands of items temporarily discounted, I know sifting through the selection can be time-consuming. If you're unsure about your next purchase, might I suggest looking to Meghan Markle for inspiration? Her Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses are currently marked down from $75 to $50. I'm quite partial to Markle's exact pair in black, but the sunnies also come in tortoise, brown, and beige. Scroll down to shop Meghan Markle's Le Specs sunglasses on Amazon Prime Day 2024.

Meghan Markle wears black cat-eye sunglasses by Le Specs

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Meghan Markle: Le Specs Air Heart Sunglasses in Black ($50)

Shop Meghan Markle's Sunglasses in Four Colors

Le Specs Black Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Le Specs
Air Heart Sunglasses in Black

Meghan Markle's exact sunglasses are bound to sell out.

Le Specs Cat-Eye Sunglasses in Brown Tortoise
Le Specs
Le Specs Women's Air Heart Sunglasses Tort

Tortoise sunglasses will never go out of style.

Le Specs Cat-Eye Sunglasses in Brown
Le Specs
Air Heart Sunglasses in Caramel

I love this caramel color.

Le Specs Beige Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Le Specs
Air Heart Sunglasses in Oatmeal

This beige color will go with anything in your closet.

Shop More Le Specs Sunglasses on Amazon Prime Day

Le Specs Black Oval Sunglasses
Le Specs
Work It! Sunglasses in Black

These look way more expensive than $45.

Le Specs Oval Sunglasses in Tortoise
Le Specs
Outta Love Sunglasses in Tort

Small sunglasses are trending in a big way.

Le Specs Round Sunglasses in Brown Tortoise
Le Specs
Armada Sunglasses

Meet your new favorite everyday sunglasses.

Le Specs Rectangular Sunglasses in Black
Le Specs
Shmood Sunglasses in Black

These rectangular ones are so dang cool.

