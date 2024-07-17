Hurry: Kate Middleton's Fave White Sneakers Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

My colleagues have been hard at work bringing you expert-curated guides to the best fashion and beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. Our recommendations have been thoroughly and personally vetted by our editors—for instance, did you catch my co-worker Jamie's breakdown of Prime Day's best on-sale fragrances? For this particular story, I'm getting a little help from a beloved royal: Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka, Kate Middleton).

Middleton has worn white Superga Sneakers ($56) over and over again, with crisp white shorts, flowy trousers, and skinny pants. The princess has access to every designer under the sun, so my interest is definitely piqued when she chooses an affordable item and wears it regularly. Scroll down to see how Kate Middleton styles her favorite white Superga sneakers, which are currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

3 Ways Kate Middleton Styles Superga Sneakers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Discounted Superga Sneakers for Amazon Prime Day

Superga Sneakers $65 $56 SHOP NOW You might want to hurry because Kate Middleton's sneakers are selling quickly.

Superga 2740 Platform Sneakers $80 $60 SHOP NOW This off-white color is so versatile.

Superga Stripe Platform Sneakers $100 $75 SHOP NOW The platform sneaker trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Superga 2750 Pearl Matte Canvas Sneakers $85 $64 SHOP NOW I own Superga sneakers in a slew of colors.

Superga Platform Sneakers $80 $56 SHOP NOW I'll be wearing these sneakers with my favorite LBD this summer.

Shop Other Sneakers on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

PUMA Carina L Sneakers $70 $54 SHOP NOW This sale is too good to pass up.

Keds Center Lace Up Sneakers $65 $37 SHOP NOW These will go with anything and everything in your closet.