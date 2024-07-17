Hurry: Kate Middleton's Fave White Sneakers Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
My colleagues have been hard at work bringing you expert-curated guides to the best fashion and beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. Our recommendations have been thoroughly and personally vetted by our editors—for instance, did you catch my co-worker Jamie's breakdown of Prime Day's best on-sale fragrances? For this particular story, I'm getting a little help from a beloved royal: Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka, Kate Middleton).
Middleton has worn white Superga Sneakers ($56) over and over again, with crisp white shorts, flowy trousers, and skinny pants. The princess has access to every designer under the sun, so my interest is definitely piqued when she chooses an affordable item and wears it regularly. Scroll down to see how Kate Middleton styles her favorite white Superga sneakers, which are currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day.
3 Ways Kate Middleton Styles Superga Sneakers
Shop Discounted Superga Sneakers for Amazon Prime Day
Shop Other Sneakers on Sale for Amazon Prime Day
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.
-
Zoë Kravitz Just Wore the Reliable Basic That I Stock Pile During Amazon Prime Day
Starting at $6.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Can't Believe I Just Found These Expensive-Looking Summer Dresses on Amazon During Prime Day
From linen minidresses to cotton poplin dresses.
By Judith Jones
-
I Low-Key Think This Is the Best Prime Day in Years—30 Last-Chance Buys You Won't Regret
Get them before they're gone.
By Ana Escalante
-
If You Want Your Outfits to Look Rich, Only Shop These 27 Amazon Prime Day Items
Only you and your bank account will know.
By Allyson Payer
-
An Italian Woman Shops Amazon Prime Day—30 Chic Sale Picks She'd Be Sure to Buy
So sleek.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
Wow, These 27 Travel Essentials Are Deeply Discounted on Amazon Prime Day
Chic travel essentials ahead.
By Chichi Offor
-
Gasp! 26 Incredibly Good Amazon Prime Finds Worn by the Coolest Celebs
All under $150.
By Jasmine Fox-Suliaman
-
I Spent 3 Hours Scouring Amazon Prime Day Shoe and Accessory Deals—39 Styles That Are So Worth It
These are the best of the bunch.
By Chichi Offor