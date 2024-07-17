Hurry: Kate Middleton's Fave White Sneakers Are on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

My colleagues have been hard at work bringing you expert-curated guides to the best fashion and beauty deals for Amazon Prime Day 2024. Our recommendations have been thoroughly and personally vetted by our editors—for instance, did you catch my co-worker Jamie's breakdown of Prime Day's best on-sale fragrances? For this particular story, I'm getting a little help from a beloved royal: Catherine, Princess of Wales (aka, Kate Middleton).

Middleton has worn white Superga Sneakers ($56) over and over again, with crisp white shorts, flowy trousers, and skinny pants. The princess has access to every designer under the sun, so my interest is definitely piqued when she chooses an affordable item and wears it regularly. Scroll down to see how Kate Middleton styles her favorite white Superga sneakers, which are currently discounted for Amazon Prime Day.

3 Ways Kate Middleton Styles Superga Sneakers

Kate Middleton wears white Superga sneakers with white shorts and a striped sweater

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wears white Superga sneakers with a white blouse and brown pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Kate Middleton wears white Superga sneakers with a white T-shirt and green skinny pants

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Shop Discounted Superga Sneakers for Amazon Prime Day

Superga white canvas sneakers
Superga
Sneakers

You might want to hurry because Kate Middleton's sneakers are selling quickly.

Superga canvas platform sneakers in off-white
Superga
2740 Platform Sneakers

This off-white color is so versatile.

white platform sneakers by Superga
Superga
Stripe Platform Sneakers

The platform sneaker trend shows no signs of slowing down.

Superga Pearl Matte Canvas Sneakers in Gray
Superga
2750 Pearl Matte Canvas Sneakers

I own Superga sneakers in a slew of colors.

Superga canvas platform sneakers in black with white soles
Superga
Platform Sneakers

I'll be wearing these sneakers with my favorite LBD this summer.

Shop Other Sneakers on Sale for Amazon Prime Day

Puma Women's Carina L Sneakers in White
PUMA
Carina L Sneakers

This sale is too good to pass up.

Keds Center Lace Up Sneakers in White
Keds
Center Lace Up Sneakers

These will go with anything and everything in your closet.

Keds Kickstart Lace-Up Sneakers in White
Keds
Kickstart Lace Up Sneakers

I love the contrast trim on these sneakers.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

