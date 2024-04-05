H&M Just Dropped a $46 Version of Meghan Markle's Chicest Summer Dress

I spend a lot of time scrolling through the new arrivals section of our readers' favorite retailers, including H&M, Nordstrom, Zara, Net-a-Porter, and Mango. It's rare that a single item will stop me dead in my tracks, but that's exactly what happened when I was sifting through H&M's website today. The second I saw the brand's Knit Tube Dress ($46), it reminded me of a dress Meghan Markle wore last summer.

Markle's original dress was the Posse Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Dress ($240), which is still available but in limited sizes. It's understandable if the $240 price tag is out of reach, so if you're looking for an alternative, H&M's version fits the bill perfectly. Scroll down to shop H&M's newest striped dress.

On Meghan Markle: Posse Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Dress ($240)

Shop the New H&M Version:

H&M
Knit Tube Dress

This dress is bound to sell out quickly.

Shop the Original:

Posse
Exclusive Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Maxi Dress

Markle's exact dress is still available in limited sizes.

Shop Other Striped Dresses for Summer

TOTEME
+ Net Sustain Striped Ribbed-Knit Maxi Dress

Fashion editors are obsessed with Toteme.

STAUD
Katie Dress

Black and brown is a highly underrated color combo.

HUNZA G
Tank Striped Seersucker Mini Dress

I'm obsessed with everything Hunza G designs.

mango
Short Sleeve Striped Dress

This $50 price tag is calling my name.

BONDI BORN
Maine Strapless Striped Tencel-Linen Maxi Dress

This number will definitely earn you compliments.

Louisa Ballou
Polo Dress

In case you're feeling bold.

