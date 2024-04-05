H&M Just Dropped a $46 Version of Meghan Markle's Chicest Summer Dress
I spend a lot of time scrolling through the new arrivals section of our readers' favorite retailers, including H&M, Nordstrom, Zara, Net-a-Porter, and Mango. It's rare that a single item will stop me dead in my tracks, but that's exactly what happened when I was sifting through H&M's website today. The second I saw the brand's Knit Tube Dress ($46), it reminded me of a dress Meghan Markle wore last summer.
Markle's original dress was the Posse Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Dress ($240), which is still available but in limited sizes. It's understandable if the $240 price tag is out of reach, so if you're looking for an alternative, H&M's version fits the bill perfectly. Scroll down to shop H&M's newest striped dress.
On Meghan Markle: Posse Theo Striped Jersey Strapless Dress ($240)
Markle's exact dress is still available in limited sizes.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.