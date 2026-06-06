Not White Trainers—the Chicest Over 50s Are Wearing Cigarette Trousers With This More Elegant Flat

Before you default to white trainers, consider pairing your cigarette trousers with this sleeker alternative. Just as comfortable but so much more polished, black leather loafers are the flat shoe that the chicest dressers are pairing with cigarette trousers right now.
Spotted in New York, Uma Thurman styled her simple black cigarette trousers with a glossy pair of black leather loafers. Whilst white trainers will always be a classic choice, they can sometimes soften the sharpness of tailored trousers with a more casual energy. Loafers, on the other hand, complement the refined silhouette, creating a cohesive outfit that feels put-together.
Keeping the rest of her look equally streamlined, the actor paired her trousers and loafers with a fitted black tee and a sleek leather jacket. Where white trainers would have created a stark contrast against the darker palette, her polished black loafers enhanced it.
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Just as wearable during the height of summer, as they are through the colder months, black leather loafers are one of the few shoe styles I genuinely return to year after year. Inspired by Thurman's elegant styling trick? Scroll on to discover and shop the best black leather loafers below.
Shop Loafers:
H&M
Loafers
Style these with white socks to give you look a preppy feel.
Zara
Leather Mule Loafers
The mules design gives these such an elevated look.
Sézane
Adam Loafers
These also come in a rich shade of burgundy.
Massimo Dutti
Leather Loafers With Penny Strap
Every great wardrobe starts with a sleek pair of loafers.
Prada
Leather Loafers Black
These also come in cream.
Charles & Keith
Kaiya Penny Loafers
Style with cigarette trousers or pair these with jeans.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.