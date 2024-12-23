J.Lo Just Wore 2025's Next Designer Sneaker Obsession

It's been nearly a year since Chemena Kamali presented her debut collection as creative director of Chloé, but the buzz has still not died down. Right out of the gate, she proved she could single-handedly influence fashion trends. For instance, she spearheaded the boho resurgence that had celebrities like Sienna Miller and Daisy Edgar-Jones clamoring for her flowy Chloé dresses.

Kamali has made a huge splash with her clothes and handbags, but one category I haven't seen anyone talk about yet is her sneakers. Now that Jennifer Lopez has worn a pair of Chloé's new athletic shoes, however, that's about to change. Photographed in Los Angeles, J.Lo wore Chloé Kick Leather and Mesh Sneakers ($690) with baggy jeans, a crop top, a gray coat, and a Hermès Kelly bag. Given the hype surrounding Chloé's new creative director, it's only a matter of time before these sneakers sell out. Scroll down to shop them.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé Kick Leather and Mesh Sneakers ($690); Hermès Kelly bag

Shop J.Lo's Exact Chloé Sneakers

Chloé Kick Leather & Mesh Sneakers $690 SHOP NOW J.Lo's new Chloé sneakers are bound to sell out.

Shop Similar Sneakers

Tory Burch Hank Sneakers $119 SHOP NOW These Tory Burch sneakers are a worthy alternative at a fraction of the cost of J.Lo's pair.

Bottega Veneta Orbit Low Top Sneakers $990 SHOP NOW Bottega Veneta does it again.

rag & bone Retro Runner Sneakers $295 SHOP NOW These will go with anything in your closet.

The Row Owen Leather & Mesh Sneakers $820 SHOP NOW Yep, The Row makes a killer pair of sneakers.