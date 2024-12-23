J.Lo Just Wore 2025's Next Designer Sneaker Obsession

By
published
in News

It's been nearly a year since Chemena Kamali presented her debut collection as creative director of Chloé, but the buzz has still not died down. Right out of the gate, she proved she could single-handedly influence fashion trends. For instance, she spearheaded the boho resurgence that had celebrities like Sienna Miller and Daisy Edgar-Jones clamoring for her flowy Chloé dresses.

Kamali has made a huge splash with her clothes and handbags, but one category I haven't seen anyone talk about yet is her sneakers. Now that Jennifer Lopez has worn a pair of Chloé's new athletic shoes, however, that's about to change. Photographed in Los Angeles, J.Lo wore Chloé Kick Leather and Mesh Sneakers ($690) with baggy jeans, a crop top, a gray coat, and a Hermès Kelly bag. Given the hype surrounding Chloé's new creative director, it's only a matter of time before these sneakers sell out. Scroll down to shop them.

Jennifer Lopez wears white Chloe sneakers

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé Kick Leather and Mesh Sneakers ($690); Hermès Kelly bag

Shop J.Lo's Exact Chloé Sneakers

Kick Leather & Mesh Sneaker
Chloé
Kick Leather & Mesh Sneakers

J.Lo's new Chloé sneakers are bound to sell out.

Shop Similar Sneakers

white and beige sneakers
Tory Burch
Hank Sneakers

These Tory Burch sneakers are a worthy alternative at a fraction of the cost of J.Lo's pair.

Orbit Low Top Sneaker
Bottega Veneta
Orbit Low Top Sneakers

Bottega Veneta does it again.

Retro Runner Sneaker
rag & bone
Retro Runner Sneakers

These will go with anything in your closet.

Owen Leather & Mesh Sneaker
The Row
Owen Leather & Mesh Sneakers

Yep, The Row makes a killer pair of sneakers.

Notice Sneaker
Dolce Vita
Notice Sneakers

These $70 sneakers are so darn chic.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest