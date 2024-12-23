J.Lo Just Wore 2025's Next Designer Sneaker Obsession
It's been nearly a year since Chemena Kamali presented her debut collection as creative director of Chloé, but the buzz has still not died down. Right out of the gate, she proved she could single-handedly influence fashion trends. For instance, she spearheaded the boho resurgence that had celebrities like Sienna Miller and Daisy Edgar-Jones clamoring for her flowy Chloé dresses.
Kamali has made a huge splash with her clothes and handbags, but one category I haven't seen anyone talk about yet is her sneakers. Now that Jennifer Lopez has worn a pair of Chloé's new athletic shoes, however, that's about to change. Photographed in Los Angeles, J.Lo wore Chloé Kick Leather and Mesh Sneakers ($690) with baggy jeans, a crop top, a gray coat, and a Hermès Kelly bag. Given the hype surrounding Chloé's new creative director, it's only a matter of time before these sneakers sell out. Scroll down to shop them.
On Jennifer Lopez: Chloé Kick Leather and Mesh Sneakers ($690); Hermès Kelly bag
Shop J.Lo's Exact Chloé Sneakers
Shop Similar Sneakers
These Tory Burch sneakers are a worthy alternative at a fraction of the cost of J.Lo's pair.
