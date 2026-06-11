I'm in meetings with stylish fashion editors every day, so you can be sure I'm always paying attention to the outfits sweeping through the office. As a devoted denim wearer, I'm particularly attuned to the shoe trends people are pairing with their jeans, and recently I've noticed a common thread amongst some of the chicest women I work with.
Rather than reaching for classic kitten heels or dependable ballet flats, they're styling their jeans with peep-toe heels. After spotting the pairing repeatedly at home, I started noticing it elsewhere, too. Most recently, Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in L.A. wearing low-rise jeans with the once-controversial shoe style, cementing its return.
Long swerved for its toe-baring finish, the divisive shoe is finally making a confident comeback. In fact, some of the season's most talked-about shoe trends are those that spark the strongest reactions. And from what I'm seeing, the most stylish people are firmly on board.
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Offering a fresh way to elevate jeans, after seeing how chic they look on the women inspiring me most, I'll be taking their lead and wearing mine with denim all season long. If you're thinking the same, read on to shop my edit of the best pairs below.
Shop Peep-Toe Heels:
H&M
Peep Toe Heels
Be quick! I can't see this staying in stock for long.
H&M
Slingback Heels
The bright cream shade gives these such an fresh, elevated feel.
Reformation
Clementine Heeled Mule Sandal
The mule heel trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
Mango
Kitten-Heel Sandals
The kitten heel adds a little height without sacrificing comfort.
Versace
Nyx Leather Mules
These also come in dark burgundy.
Maeve
Peep Toe Kitten Heels
Add a pop of colour to your summer rotation.
COS
Leather Kitten-Heel Mules
Style these with jeans or pair them with a white cotton skirt.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.