My Coolest Colleague Tipped Me Off: This Is the Divisive Shoe Trend to Wear With Jeans Right Now

Suddenly, the chicest editors and celebrities are wearing jeans with the most surprising shoe trend.

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Olivia Rodrigo walks outside wearing a white graphic t-shirt with low-rise kick flare jeans and pink peep-toe heels.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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I'm in meetings with stylish fashion editors every day, so you can be sure I'm always paying attention to the outfits sweeping through the office. As a devoted denim wearer, I'm particularly attuned to the shoe trends people are pairing with their jeans, and recently I've noticed a common thread amongst some of the chicest women I work with.

Rather than reaching for classic kitten heels or dependable ballet flats, they're styling their jeans with peep-toe heels. After spotting the pairing repeatedly at home, I started noticing it elsewhere, too. Most recently, Olivia Rodrigo stepped out in L.A. wearing low-rise jeans with the once-controversial shoe style, cementing its return.

Olivia Rodrigo walks outside wearing a white graphic t-shirt with low-rise kick flare jeans and pink peep-toe heels.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Long swerved for its toe-baring finish, the divisive shoe is finally making a confident comeback. In fact, some of the season's most talked-about shoe trends are those that spark the strongest reactions. And from what I'm seeing, the most stylish people are firmly on board.

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Offering a fresh way to elevate jeans, after seeing how chic they look on the women inspiring me most, I'll be taking their lead and wearing mine with denim all season long. If you're thinking the same, read on to shop my edit of the best pairs below.

Shop Peep-Toe Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.