Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Easy Dress-and-Shoe Outfit That Says "I Summer in the Hamptons"
Gwyneth Paltrow has proven time and time again over the years that she's a classic-style icon. There are tons of examples of her effortlessly luxurious outfits on the internet, and she just gave us yet another one. Paltrow, who actually does summer in the Hamptons, wore an easy outfit earlier this week that said it without even having to say it. And for the rest of us, we can at least pretend we're renting a house in Amagansett for the summer.
Paltrow's two-piece outfit consisted of an oversized tank dress (from her in-house Goop line G. Label by Goop) and everyone's favorite Adidas Samba sneakers in white and light blue. On sweltering hot summer days, there's nothing better than a loose-fitting dress and flat shoes. And since we still have plenty of those aforementioned sweltering days left this season, I found a few chic loose-fitting dresses and sneakers similar to Paltrow's that will make you, too, look as though you summer in the Hamptons. Keep scrolling to shop.
On Gwyneth Paltrow: G. Label by Goop Cannes Striped Dress ($465); Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)
Shop the Look
Shop More Loose-Fitting Dresses
Shop More Sneakers
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
