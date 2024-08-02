Gwyneth Paltrow Wore the Easy Dress-and-Shoe Outfit That Says "I Summer in the Hamptons"

Gwyneth Paltrow has proven time and time again over the years that she's a classic-style icon. There are tons of examples of her effortlessly luxurious outfits on the internet, and she just gave us yet another one. Paltrow, who actually does summer in the Hamptons, wore an easy outfit earlier this week that said it without even having to say it. And for the rest of us, we can at least pretend we're renting a house in Amagansett for the summer.

Paltrow's two-piece outfit consisted of an oversized tank dress (from her in-house Goop line G. Label by Goop) and everyone's favorite Adidas Samba sneakers in white and light blue. On sweltering hot summer days, there's nothing better than a loose-fitting dress and flat shoes. And since we still have plenty of those aforementioned sweltering days left this season, I found a few chic loose-fitting dresses and sneakers similar to Paltrow's that will make you, too, look as though you summer in the Hamptons. Keep scrolling to shop.

(Image credit: Elder Ordonez/INSTARimages)

On Gwyneth Paltrow: G. Label by Goop Cannes Striped Dress ($465); Adidas Samba OG Shoes ($100)

Shop the Look

G. Label by Goop Cannes Striped Dress $465 SHOP NOW

Adidas Samba OG Shoes $100 SHOP NOW

Ray-Ban RB2140 Original Wayfarer Sunglasses $180 SHOP NOW

Shop More Loose-Fitting Dresses

Posse Louisa Mini Dress $330 SHOP NOW

Madewell Knit Tank Midi Dress $83 SHOP NOW

Rhode Aya Dress $495 SHOP NOW

Jenni Kayne Garden Dress $375 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Supima Jersey Riviera Dress $98 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Knit Tank Dress $129 SHOP NOW

Shop More Sneakers

Staud x Keds Champion Canvas Piping Sneakers $95 SHOP NOW

Adidas Japan Suede-Trimmed Leather Sneakers $120 SHOP NOW

Everlane The Tread-Bare Sneakers $130 SHOP NOW

Superga 2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers $70 SHOP NOW