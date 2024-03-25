Gisele Bündchen's Airport Outfit Includes the One Thing I Never Fly Without
As a bonafide supermodel, Gisele Bündchen might not be the most relatable celebrity out there, but her newest travel outfit is certainly within reach because it consists of classic pieces you probably already own. One item, in particular, caught my eye: her hoodie. I never, ever, ever travel without a hoodie because it serves crucial purposes on the plane.
First, wearing the hood protects my hair from the germ-ridden back of the airplane seat, so I don't feel compelled to wash my hair the second I get back from the airport. Secondly, when I pull the drawstrings tight, the hood serves as the perfect eye mask for sleeping—or just blocking out my neighbor's obnoxious reading light. Last but certainly not least, a hoodie is simply a comfortable, easy choice for a flight. What's not to love? Scroll down to see how Gisele Bündchen styled hers to perfection at JFK Airport in New York City.
On Gisele Bündchen: Frame Double-Breasted Wool-Felt Coat ($1300); Dior sunglasses; Vince sneakers; Tumi luggage; Chanel tote
Re-Create the Outfit
Gisele's exact coat is certainly pricey, but it's something that will last you a lifetime.
I saw Gisele wear bootcut jeans so now I want bootcut jeans.
Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of senior news editor (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.