Gisele Bündchen's Airport Outfit Includes the One Thing I Never Fly Without

(Image credit: Backgrid)

As a bonafide supermodel, Gisele Bündchen might not be the most relatable celebrity out there, but her newest travel outfit is certainly within reach because it consists of classic pieces you probably already own. One item, in particular, caught my eye: her hoodie. I never, ever, ever travel without a hoodie because it serves crucial purposes on the plane.

First, wearing the hood protects my hair from the germ-ridden back of the airplane seat, so I don't feel compelled to wash my hair the second I get back from the airport. Secondly, when I pull the drawstrings tight, the hood serves as the perfect eye mask for sleeping—or just blocking out my neighbor's obnoxious reading light. Last but certainly not least, a hoodie is simply a comfortable, easy choice for a flight. What's not to love? Scroll down to see how Gisele Bündchen styled hers to perfection at JFK Airport in New York City.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Gisele Bündchen: Frame Double-Breasted Wool-Felt Coat ($1300); Dior sunglasses; Vince sneakers; Tumi luggage; Chanel tote

Re-Create the Outfit

FRAME Double-Breasted Wool-Felt Coat $1300 SHOP NOW Gisele's exact coat is certainly pricey, but it's something that will last you a lifetime.

H&M Hoodie $15 SHOP NOW You seriously can't beat H&M's prices.

MOTHER + Net Sustain the Desperado Bootcut Jeans $230 SHOP NOW I saw Gisele wear bootcut jeans so now I want bootcut jeans.

Keds Pursuit Leather Sneakers $65 SHOP NOW White sneakers are always a good idea.