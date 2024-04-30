Dua Lipa Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend Worn By Grandmas *and* Gen Z
While it's certainly true that style has no age, different generations naturally tend to dress in distinctive ways. What an 80-year-old gravitates to will be different than an 18-year-old, and that's perfectly fine. However, sometimes you'll come across a trend that's so universal, so practical, and so timeless that grandmas and Gen Z wear it—and that's exactly the case with penny loafers.
Photographed with Callum Turner in New York City, Dua Lipa styled her black-and-white penny loafers with a black bomber jacket and gray jeans, but the shoes can be paired with anything and everything you already own. Mini dresses? Denim shorts? Check and check. Penny loafers can be styled in a million different ways. Scroll down to see Dua Lipa's newest outfit and shop the shoe trend for yourself.
Shop My Favorite Penny Loafers
You probably already love Jack Rogers sandals, but don't sleep on the brand's loafers.
