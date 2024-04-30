Dua Lipa Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend Worn By Grandmas *and* Gen Z

Erin Fitzpatrick
By Erin Fitzpatrick
dua lipa, with her hair dyed red, wears a green jacket

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's certainly true that style has no age, different generations naturally tend to dress in distinctive ways. What an 80-year-old gravitates to will be different than an 18-year-old, and that's perfectly fine. However, sometimes you'll come across a trend that's so universal, so practical, and so timeless that grandmas and Gen Z wear it—and that's exactly the case with penny loafers.

Photographed with Callum Turner in New York City, Dua Lipa styled her black-and-white penny loafers with a black bomber jacket and gray jeans, but the shoes can be paired with anything and everything you already own. Mini dresses? Denim shorts? Check and check. Penny loafers can be styled in a million different ways. Scroll down to see Dua Lipa's newest outfit and shop the shoe trend for yourself.

dua lipa, wearing loafers and jeans, walks hand-in-hand with callum turner, wearing sneakers and jeans

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop My Favorite Penny Loafers

black and white loafers for women
G.H.BASS
Whitney Leather Loafers

Hurry: These classic loafers are currently on sale at Nordstrom.

black and white loafers
Marc Fisher LTD
Milton Loafers

Another great sale find from Nordstrom.

black and white leather penny loafers for women with lug soles
ZARA
Contrast Leather Loafers

These Zara versions are so dang cool.

Tipson Penny Loafer
Jack Rogers
Tipson Penny Loafers

You probably already love Jack Rogers sandals, but don't sleep on the brand's loafers.

black loafers with chunky lug soles
H&M
Chunky Loafers

It's hard to beat H&M's excellent prices.

black leather loafers for women
Madewell
The Vernon Loafers

You can never go wrong with Madewell.

black leather loafers for women
Aquazzura
Aqua Loafers

I've never met an Aquazzura shoe I didn't like.

black leather loafers for women with tory burch's logo in gold
Tory Burch
Classic Loafers

Long live logos.

black leather loafers with brown soles
Dr. Martens
Penton Loafers

These are as practical as they are stylish.

