Dua Lipa Wore the Flat-Shoe Trend Worn By Grandmas *and* Gen Z

(Image credit: Getty Images)

While it's certainly true that style has no age, different generations naturally tend to dress in distinctive ways. What an 80-year-old gravitates to will be different than an 18-year-old, and that's perfectly fine. However, sometimes you'll come across a trend that's so universal, so practical, and so timeless that grandmas and Gen Z wear it—and that's exactly the case with penny loafers.

Photographed with Callum Turner in New York City, Dua Lipa styled her black-and-white penny loafers with a black bomber jacket and gray jeans, but the shoes can be paired with anything and everything you already own. Mini dresses? Denim shorts? Check and check. Penny loafers can be styled in a million different ways. Scroll down to see Dua Lipa's newest outfit and shop the shoe trend for yourself.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Shop My Favorite Penny Loafers

G.H.BASS Whitney Leather Loafers $175 $123 SHOP NOW Hurry: These classic loafers are currently on sale at Nordstrom.

Marc Fisher LTD Milton Loafers $150 $90 SHOP NOW Another great sale find from Nordstrom.

ZARA Contrast Leather Loafers $90 SHOP NOW These Zara versions are so dang cool.

Jack Rogers Tipson Penny Loafers $148 SHOP NOW You probably already love Jack Rogers sandals, but don't sleep on the brand's loafers.

H&M Chunky Loafers $41 SHOP NOW It's hard to beat H&M's excellent prices.

Madewell The Vernon Loafers $158 SHOP NOW You can never go wrong with Madewell.

Aquazzura Aqua Loafers $795 SHOP NOW I've never met an Aquazzura shoe I didn't like.

Tory Burch Classic Loafers $298 SHOP NOW Long live logos.