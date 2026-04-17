I Concede! This Shoe Colour Looks Even Chicer With Jeans Than Black and Brown

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed: this spring shoe trend makes jeans look best.

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Jennifer Lawrence walks down the street in New York wearing baggy blue jeans with a denim skirt and bright blue shoes.
(Image credit: Backgrid)
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If you’d asked me just a few weeks ago which shoe colours work best with jeans, I’d have answered black or brown. In the depths of winter, the idea of introducing anything brighter felt about as likely as a cloudless blue sky—simply not on the cards. But now, with mid-April sunlight finally cutting through the grey—and one very chic outfit, courtesy of Jennifer Lawrence—my perspective has shifted.

Stepping out in a pair of baggy jeans, Lawrence grounded her look with a vibrant pair of blue flats. Choosing Khaite's Jane Ostrich Leather Ballet Flats (£1670), she brought a fresh, playful energy to an otherwise classic denim outfit. Where black or brown would have blended into the background, this hit of colour lifted the entire look, giving it a distinct sense of personality.

Jennifer Lawrence walks down the street in New York wearing baggy blue jeans with a denim skirt and bright blue shoes.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

When it comes to styling denim, a tonal shoe can feel the most refined, and this particular hue is quickly weaving its way into more and more spring/summer wardrobes.

Inspired by Jennifer's ever-chic styling, read on to shop my edit of the best blue flats below.

Shop Blue Flats:

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Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.