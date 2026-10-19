French Girls and Off-Duty Models Always Wear Loafers With This Autumnal Jeans Trend

Among the many pleasures autumn brings—crisp blue skies, brown leaves and amber light—are the brisk-weather days that make it my favourite season for stomping around in my all-time favourite shoe: the loafer. With the perfect (albeit fleeting) backdrop for wearing them now upon us, I'm making the most of loafer season and honing in on the jeans pairing that makes them look their best.
Taking inspiration from off-duty models and a plethora of chic Parisians, I've come to one conclusion: the most stylish people are wearing their loafers with cropped jeans this autumn.
By leaving a little ankle on show, this denim silhouette builds on the preppy feel of a polished pair of loafers, bringing an easy smartness to an outfit that few other flat-shoe-and-jeans combinations can quite replicate.
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Wearing hers with a button-down shirt and boxy blazer, Elsa Hosk leaned into the polished feel of the pairing. Elsewhere, across the Channel, I've spotted similarly chic combinations styled with chunky knits and dramatic collars for an equally preppy, put-together effect.
Jeans and flats don't have to feel casual. If you're looking to give your everyday denim a more elevated spin this season, read on to shop the best cropped jeans and loafers I've found below.
Shop Cropped Jeans and Loafers:
Reformation
Cynthia High Rise Straight Jeans
These come in short, standard and long lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Brandi Loafers
Wear these with white socks for a preppy finish.
Marks & Spencer
Mid Rise Straight Leg Ankle Length Jeans
These look more expensive than they actually are.
Zara
Ruched Leather Loafers
Be quick! These won't stay in stock long.
Anthropologie
Pilcro Indie Low-Rise Slim Straight-Leg Jeans
This rich indigo shade is perfect for winter styling.
Mango
Penny Loafers
Penny loafers will always be a classic choice.
Massimo Dutti
Mid-Waist Cropped Flare Fit Jeans
Just watch: cropped flared jeans will be everywhere this season.
COS
Eel-Effect Leather Loafers
The eel-effect leather trend is going to have a major moment this winter.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.