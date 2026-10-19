French Girls and Off-Duty Models Always Wear Loafers With This Autumnal Jeans Trend

It's loafer season—this is the autumn denim trend all of the chicest dressers are pairing theirs with now.

Natalie Munro&#039;s avatar
By
Published In News
Elsa Hosk poses wearing dark wash cropped jeans with black loafers. She tucked a striped shirt into her jeans and layered a cream blazer on top.
(Image credit: @hoskelsa)
Jump to category:

Among the many pleasures autumn brings—crisp blue skies, brown leaves and amber light—are the brisk-weather days that make it my favourite season for stomping around in my all-time favourite shoe: the loafer. With the perfect (albeit fleeting) backdrop for wearing them now upon us, I'm making the most of loafer season and honing in on the jeans pairing that makes them look their best.

Taking inspiration from off-duty models and a plethora of chic Parisians, I've come to one conclusion: the most stylish people are wearing their loafers with cropped jeans this autumn.

Elsa Hosk poses wearing dark wash cropped jeans with black loafers. She tucked a striped shirt into her jeans and layered a cream blazer on top.

(Image credit: @hoskelsa)

By leaving a little ankle on show, this denim silhouette builds on the preppy feel of a polished pair of loafers, bringing an easy smartness to an outfit that few other flat-shoe-and-jeans combinations can quite replicate.

Latest Videos FromWho What Wear

Wearing hers with a button-down shirt and boxy blazer, Elsa Hosk leaned into the polished feel of the pairing. Elsewhere, across the Channel, I've spotted similarly chic combinations styled with chunky knits and dramatic collars for an equally preppy, put-together effect.

French influencer @juliesfi poses for a phot wearing blue cropped jeans with chocolate brown loafers, a red jumper and a frilly collar.

(Image credit: @juliesfi)

Jeans and flats don't have to feel casual. If you're looking to give your everyday denim a more elevated spin this season, read on to shop the best cropped jeans and loafers I've found below.

Shop Cropped Jeans and Loafers:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
Fashion News Editor

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s fashion news editor and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Condé Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels, including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.