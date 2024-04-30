Dakota Johnson Wore the Summer Basic Trend Everyone's About to Stock Up On

By Allyson Payer
While it's obviously still spring and the weather is all over the place, it's not too early to start thinking about summer and what we're all going to wear every day to look and stay cool. Dakota Johnson, who always looks chic and on-trend, was photographed yesterday in New York and appears to be somewhat ready for the warm weather based on the basic she was sporting with a pair of wide-leg jeans and Adidas Samba sneakers.

The basic in question was a cropped, ribbed crewneck tank top, which has retained its popularity summer after summer in recent years. You can dress it up or down and wear it with everything from jeans to shorts to full skirts—the styling possibilities are limitless. Now is the perfect time to refresh your basic summer tank collection, so keep scrolling to shop some of the best the internet has to offer.

Dakota Johnson wearing a tank top

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Adidas Samba OG Green/White Sneakers ($250)

Shop Crewneck Tank Tops

Reformation Ryland Tank
Reformation
Ryland Tank

Poppy Tank
Agolde
Poppy Tank

Supima® Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank
Madewell
Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank

The Not so Basic Cropped Tank
Sold Out NYC
The Not so Basic Cropped Tank

Crop Tank Top
H&M
Crop Tank Top

Rib Racerback Tank
Open Edit
Rib Racerback Tank

The Rivington Cropped Tank
WSLY
The Rivington Cropped Tank

Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank
J.Crew
Perfect-Fit High-Neck Tank

Brightside Rib Cutaway Crop Tank
Madewell
Brightside Rib Cutaway Crop Tank

Knitted Top With Wide Straps - Women
Mango
Knitted Top With Wide Straps

