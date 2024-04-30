Dakota Johnson Wore the Summer Basic Trend Everyone's About to Stock Up On
While it's obviously still spring and the weather is all over the place, it's not too early to start thinking about summer and what we're all going to wear every day to look and stay cool. Dakota Johnson, who always looks chic and on-trend, was photographed yesterday in New York and appears to be somewhat ready for the warm weather based on the basic she was sporting with a pair of wide-leg jeans and Adidas Samba sneakers.
The basic in question was a cropped, ribbed crewneck tank top, which has retained its popularity summer after summer in recent years. You can dress it up or down and wear it with everything from jeans to shorts to full skirts—the styling possibilities are limitless. Now is the perfect time to refresh your basic summer tank collection, so keep scrolling to shop some of the best the internet has to offer.
On Dakota Johnson: Adidas Samba OG Green/White Sneakers ($250)
Shop Crewneck Tank Tops
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
