Dakota Johnson Wore the Summer Basic Trend Everyone's About to Stock Up On

While it's obviously still spring and the weather is all over the place, it's not too early to start thinking about summer and what we're all going to wear every day to look and stay cool. Dakota Johnson, who always looks chic and on-trend, was photographed yesterday in New York and appears to be somewhat ready for the warm weather based on the basic she was sporting with a pair of wide-leg jeans and Adidas Samba sneakers.

The basic in question was a cropped, ribbed crewneck tank top, which has retained its popularity summer after summer in recent years. You can dress it up or down and wear it with everything from jeans to shorts to full skirts—the styling possibilities are limitless. Now is the perfect time to refresh your basic summer tank collection, so keep scrolling to shop some of the best the internet has to offer.

(Image credit: Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/Getty Images)

On Dakota Johnson: Adidas Samba OG Green/White Sneakers ($250)

Shop Crewneck Tank Tops

Reformation Ryland Tank $48 SHOP NOW

Agolde Poppy Tank $118 SHOP NOW

Madewell Supima Cotton Rib Cutaway Tank $38 SHOP NOW

Sold Out NYC The Not so Basic Cropped Tank $85 SHOP NOW

H&M Crop Tank Top $10 SHOP NOW

Open Edit Rib Racerback Tank $30 SHOP NOW

WSLY The Rivington Cropped Tank $58 SHOP NOW

Madewell Brightside Rib Cutaway Crop Tank $35 SHOP NOW