As cute as flip-flops can be, I've never considered them the most elegant sandal option. Perhaps it's because of their oversaturation in the noughties, followed by their abrupt rejection a few years later, but even though they've been back on the scene for a little while now, I haven't fully settled into styling them again. Beyond that, their flimsy construction and lack of support make them far from the most comfortable shoes in my collection.
Still, with flip-flops enjoying yet another resurgence this summer, I was beginning to think I'd have to embrace the trend—until I noticed Sofia Richie-Grainge out in a far more comfortable, and dare I say, chicer, sandal style.
Forgoing flip-flops altogether, Richie opted for a chunky, strappy pair, styling them with floaty wide-leg trousers, a billowy white top and a scattering of jewellery.