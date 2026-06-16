Instead of Flip-Flops, Sofia Richie-Grainge Wore the Comfortable Sandal Trend I’ve Always Found More Elegant

I’ve never found flip-flops comfortable. Instead, I’m borrowing this timeless alt from Sofia.

Natalie Munro's avatar
By
published
in News
Sofia Richie Grainge poses for a photo wearing black trousers with black chunky sandals and a white top.
(Image credit: @sofiagrainge)
Jump to category:

As cute as flip-flops can be, I've never considered them the most elegant sandal option. Perhaps it's because of their oversaturation in the noughties, followed by their abrupt rejection a few years later, but even though they've been back on the scene for a little while now, I haven't fully settled into styling them again. Beyond that, their flimsy construction and lack of support make them far from the most comfortable shoes in my collection.

Still, with flip-flops enjoying yet another resurgence this summer, I was beginning to think I'd have to embrace the trend—until I noticed Sofia Richie-Grainge out in a far more comfortable, and dare I say, chicer, sandal style.

Forgoing flip-flops altogether, Richie opted for a chunky, strappy pair, styling them with floaty wide-leg trousers, a billowy white top and a scattering of jewellery.

Latest Videos From