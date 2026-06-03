I Wouldn't Do Flip-Flops In New York or London—This Is the Chic Shoe I Wear Instead

I'm sorry, but I just can't bring myself to wear flip-flops in the city. I've lived in London long enough to know that the pavements are simply too dirty and dusty for comfort. As such, I reserve these barely-there shoes for beach-bound destinations and opt for something with a little more coverage as I move between city engagements. In fact, my favourite city sandals just got another tick of approval when I spotted actor—and my personal long-time style icon—Jennifer Lawrence wearing the very sandal trend I always reach for on hot city days.
Clearly on a similar wavelength, Jennifer swapped trending flip-flops for a pair of flat, chunkier sandals as she strode through the city. Wearing a now sold-out pair of Pierre Hardy Mules (£515), her shoes featured two thick straps complete with chunky buckles, rendered in a light brown hue that offered a higher-coverage finish and a more secure feel.
Far less likely to invite dust and dirt into your shoes, the thicker sole and hardier straps make for a much more practical choice for city strolls, while still tapping into a trending silhouette that blends into the urban fashion scene.
Latest Videos From
Styled with lightweight white trousers and a pale blue cardigan, Jennifer's look was infused with her signature unfussy cool. Ready to welcome a summer sandal you'll actually want to wear on the regular into your rotation? Read on to shop my edit of the best chunky flat sandals below.
Shop Chunky Sandals:
Birkenstock
Arizona Big Buckle Nubuck Leather
Birkenstock's Arizona sandals will always be a fashion person's favourites.
H&M
Sandals
The rich brown shade is such a nice alternative to heavy blacks.
Zara
Limited Edition Leather Sandals With Buckles
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long.
A.Emery
Jalen Suede Sandals
Every fashion person I know has these chunky flats on their summer wish lists.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.