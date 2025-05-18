6 Celebrity-Backed Summer Outfits I'm Copying to Look Put Together This Season

Summer is my absolute favourite time of the year and not just because of the flowing Aperol spritz and weekly need for a BBQ. I love the fact you can leave the house sans jacket, it doesn't matter if your clothes look a bit creased (cheers, linen) and fun accessories are practically essential. I'm setting myself the dreaded task next week of pulling all of my summer clothes out of storage to do the seasonal switch, and while I've been putting this off for a few weeks, the weather is finally telling me it's time. Which makes me excited to rediscover all my favourite summer clothes.

From my Farm Rio fish print dress I wore in Sardinia last year, to a Palm Noosa printed co-ord I wear weekly across the season, I love my summer wardrobe, I've grown over the year. And while I'll of course be adding new bits here and there, I wanted to find some inspiration to make my much-loved items feel fresh for 2025. How did I do this? With the help of some of the most stylish celebrities.

While Rosie-Huntington's white midi dress and straw bag combo has made me remember to dust off my Loewe basket, Alexa Chung has inspired me to dig out my silk scarf to wear an unexpected way: over a T-shirt and jeans, sarong-style. With 6 outfits to copy this summer, consider this your guide to warm-weather dressing—approved by the A-listers.

Celebrity Summer Outfits I'm Going to Copy This Year:

1. White Dress + Straw Bag + Sunnies

Style Notes: If I was given access to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's walk-in wardrobe (because, of course it would be), I fear I would never leave. As the Queen of the minimalists, we can always rely on her to deliver the goods with outfit inspo on Instagram. In this case, it's a white midi dress tied at the waist with a supersize carry-everything-including-the-sink straw bag, and almost equally as large sunnies. I'll never look this chic, but you bet I'll try.

Shop the Look:

COS Ruffled Cotton Midi Dress £75 SHOP NOW The cotton material will keep you so cool. & Other Stories Relaxed Knit Jumper £47 SHOP NOW While Rosie's dress looks like it has the tie waist attached, you can get the vibe with a 'just in case' knit. net-a-porter SHOP NOW Hello, dream bag. Free People Cruise Oversized Aviator Sunglasses £22 SHOP NOW The sunglasses shape of the season.

2. Co-ord + Bikini + Flip Flops

Style Notes: I wouldn't have ever thought that me and mega babe Sofia Richie-Grainge have much in common, if anything at all, until I saw this outfit, that is. Basically my go-to holiday uniform, I fully get on board with an effortlessly comfy shorts and shirts co-ord thrown over a bikini. How to make it feel very 2025? Add a pair of jelly flip flops.

Shop the Look:

With Nothing Underneath Lapis Blue Linen Boyfriend Shirt £120 SHOP NOW I've said it before and I'll say it again, WNU does the best oversized shirts. With Nothing Underneath The Boxer £70 SHOP NOW These linen boxer style shorts come in 15 colours and prints, and I would wear them all. Arket Textured Bikini Top £29 SHOP NOW Arket is always a good place to start the swimwear search. ANCIENT GREEK SANDALS Saionara Jelly Pvc Flip Flops £120 SHOP NOW Like Sofia, I'm so into the jelly shoe revival.

3. Satin Set + Leather Jacket + Heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: My diary pretty much has some kind of wedding, hen do or fancy occasion booked in each month until October, so I need all the elevated outfit ideas. Instead of a dress, I appreciate Laura Harrier's satin set kept dressy with heels but made slightly more casual with a leather jacket. She can do no wrong.

Reformation Soleil Satin Top £128 SHOP NOW Lace everything is key this season. Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt £228 SHOP NOW You could also easily wear this with a bandeau top and thong sandals. Whistles Brown Kate Burnished Leather Jacket £349 SHOP NOW Satin and leather go hand-in-hand. ZARA Buckle Strap Heels £28 SHOP NOW These come in sizes 2-9.

4. Cropped Trench Coat + T-shirt + Jeans

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Style Notes: With one of the most enviable wardrobes of all time, of course I'm looking to Kendall Jenner to help with my polished summer looks. Proving the cropped trench is the only jacket to invest in this season, I like how the supermodel has styled it with a simple T-shirt, jeans and ballet flats. A pair of skinny 90s shades give it that Miss Jenner vibe we all want to achieve.

Shop the Look:

& Other Stories Short Trench Coat Jacket £145 SHOP NOW On the summer days when you still require a jacket, the cropped trench is the one to reach for. Levi's Ribcage Straight Ankle Jeans £100 SHOP NOW You can't beat a classic. & Other Stories Leather-Trimmed Mesh Ballet Flats £59 SHOP NOW The anti-pedicure summer option. LE SPECS Outta Love Oval-Frame Sunglasses £55 SHOP NOW So very Kendall.

5. White T-shirt + Jeans + Scarf

Style Notes: While there are so many ways to style a scarf for summer – from around your hair to tied onto your bag – Alexa Chung has confirmed the coolest way to wear them is around your waist. The easiest way to liven up a plain white T-shirt, I'll be trying this out over jeans, maxi skirts and definitely over a swimsuit on my next holiday.

Shop the Look:

COS Clean Cut Regular T-Shirt £30 SHOP NOW I can verify these are the best white T-shirts on the high street. Le Scarf Cotton Striped Sarong £110 SHOP NOW Round the waist is the fashion insider-approved way to style a scarf for summer. Whistles Black Stretch Barrel Leg Jean £95 SHOP NOW These come in regular and petite lengths. Gucci Gucci Jackie Medium Bag £2850 SHOP NOW Need.

6. Vest Top + Maxi Skirt + Mini Bag

(Image credit: Getty)

Style Notes: When it's too hot to think properly, I love a throw-on-and go duo that'll always just work—enter: The vest top and maxi skirt. Zoë Kravitz has worn it out and about, so now I want to wear it out and about. And for me, one of the most relatable parts of this outfit is the summer mini bag. Why? Because there's no way I'll be lugging a huge bag around the streets of London, I'm all about a little light bag that doesn't make me feel any more sweaty than I already am on a rush hour Central Line train.

Shop the Look: