6 Celebrity-Backed Summer Outfits I'm Copying to Look Put Together This Season
Whether it's a bikini with a shorts co-ord à la Sofia Richie-Grainge, or a white midi dress and basket bag duo like Rosie Huntington-Whiteley, these are the easy celeb summer looks to try yourself this year.
Summer is my absolute favourite time of the year and not just because of the flowing Aperol spritz and weekly need for a BBQ. I love the fact you can leave the house sans jacket, it doesn't matter if your clothes look a bit creased (cheers, linen) and fun accessories are practically essential. I'm setting myself the dreaded task next week of pulling all of my summer clothes out of storage to do the seasonal switch, and while I've been putting this off for a few weeks, the weather is finally telling me it's time. Which makes me excited to rediscover all my favourite summer clothes.
From my Farm Rio fish print dress I wore in Sardinia last year, to a Palm Noosa printed co-ord I wear weekly across the season, I love my summer wardrobe, I've grown over the year. And while I'll of course be adding new bits here and there, I wanted to find some inspiration to make my much-loved items feel fresh for 2025. How did I do this? With the help of some of the most stylish celebrities.
While Rosie-Huntington's white midi dress and straw bag combo has made me remember to dust off my Loewe basket, Alexa Chung has inspired me to dig out my silk scarf to wear an unexpected way: over a T-shirt and jeans, sarong-style. With 6 outfits to copy this summer, consider this your guide to warm-weather dressing—approved by the A-listers.
Celebrity Summer Outfits I'm Going to Copy This Year:
1. White Dress + Straw Bag + Sunnies
Style Notes: If I was given access to Rosie Huntington-Whiteley's walk-in wardrobe (because, of course it would be), I fear I would never leave. As the Queen of the minimalists, we can always rely on her to deliver the goods with outfit inspo on Instagram. In this case, it's a white midi dress tied at the waist with a supersize carry-everything-including-the-sink straw bag, and almost equally as large sunnies. I'll never look this chic, but you bet I'll try.
2. Co-ord + Bikini + Flip Flops
Style Notes: I wouldn't have ever thought that me and mega babe Sofia Richie-Grainge have much in common, if anything at all, until I saw this outfit, that is. Basically my go-to holiday uniform, I fully get on board with an effortlessly comfy shorts and shirts co-ord thrown over a bikini. How to make it feel very 2025? Add a pair of jelly flip flops.
3. Satin Set + Leather Jacket + Heels
Style Notes: My diary pretty much has some kind of wedding, hen do or fancy occasion booked in each month until October, so I need all the elevated outfit ideas. Instead of a dress, I appreciate Laura Harrier's satin set kept dressy with heels but made slightly more casual with a leather jacket. She can do no wrong.
4. Cropped Trench Coat + T-shirt + Jeans
Style Notes: With one of the most enviable wardrobes of all time, of course I'm looking to Kendall Jenner to help with my polished summer looks. Proving the cropped trench is the only jacket to invest in this season, I like how the supermodel has styled it with a simple T-shirt, jeans and ballet flats. A pair of skinny 90s shades give it that Miss Jenner vibe we all want to achieve.
5. White T-shirt + Jeans + Scarf
Style Notes: While there are so many ways to style a scarf for summer – from around your hair to tied onto your bag – Alexa Chung has confirmed the coolest way to wear them is around your waist. The easiest way to liven up a plain white T-shirt, I'll be trying this out over jeans, maxi skirts and definitely over a swimsuit on my next holiday.
6. Vest Top + Maxi Skirt + Mini Bag
Style Notes: When it's too hot to think properly, I love a throw-on-and go duo that'll always just work—enter: The vest top and maxi skirt. Zoë Kravitz has worn it out and about, so now I want to wear it out and about. And for me, one of the most relatable parts of this outfit is the summer mini bag. Why? Because there's no way I'll be lugging a huge bag around the streets of London, I'm all about a little light bag that doesn't make me feel any more sweaty than I already am on a rush hour Central Line train.
Harriet Davey is a freelance fashion editor who has been part of Who What Wear's extended team since 2017. She previously worked in print at Look magazine and has since worked across print, digital and social for many other titles, including British Vogue, Stylist, Grazia, Refinery29 and Marie Claire. Also a stylist, Harriet has had the pleasure of producing cover shoots and editorials along with commercial shoots for brands including Boux Avenue, Watches of Switzerland, Benefit Cosmetics and Revolution. To add to this, Harriet also works in live TV styling for ITV’s This Morning.