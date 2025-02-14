Celebrity Looks That Are Already Setting the Tone for 2025 Style

Though we are just two months into 2025, celebrities are bringing their A-game to the red carpet, the streets, and the front row at fashion shows alike. Kendall Jenner wore a vintage grey Alberta Ferretti skirt suit paired with The Row black leather gloves and burgundy clutch for an outing during Couture Fashion Week, which feels reminiscent of a similar suit worn by Grace Kelly in 1956. Zoë Kravitz similarly opted for polished style when she stepped onto the streets of New York in a Saint Laurent slip skirt paired with a tailored jacket, sheer tights, and heels. Each look is steeped in elegance with modern twists, blending some of the standout trends we spotted on the spring/summer 2025 runways.

We’re also seeing celebrities opt for more opulence and maximalism. Nara Smith recently opted for a dramatic leopard coat from By Malene Birger, adding an eye-catching element to her look. Other looks embrace sophisticated minimalism, including the outfit Kate Moss recently wore to Calvin Klein runway show at New York Fashion Week. These looks, and more, are already setting the tone for 2025 style. Ahead, more on the best celebrity looks of the year so far.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

On Kendall Jenner: Alberta Ferretti skirt suit; Bottega Veneta mules; The Row Amazon Clutch ($2690) and Florence Gloves; Mega Donut Huggie Earrings ($118)

Midi skirt suits are suddenly an essential. Kendall Jenner was recently snapped wearing a tailored version on the streets of Paris, while they are also one of the noteworthy trends we're tracking from New York Fashion Week.

Babaton Standout Blazer $248 SHOP NOW

Babaton Finesse Skirt $138 SHOP NOW

The Row Amazon Clutch $2690 SHOP NOW

Mega Donut Huggie Earrings $118 SHOP NOW

Agnelle Classic Hair on Leather Gloves $225 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Zoë Kravitz: The Row coat; Saint Laurent skirt; Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Pumps ($895); Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie Bag ($3200); Chrome Hearts earring

Soft romance is one of the big trends we're predicting to see take over in 2025 with the rise of pastels and skirt sets. Zoë Kravitz recently embraced the trend by wearing a Saint Laurent slip skirt, though she styled it with just the bottom showing underneath a peacoat, then added sheer tights and slingback heels.

The Frankie Shop Marian Oversized Wool-Blend Peacoat $395 SHOP NOW

Reformation Carolina Silk Skirt $218 SHOP NOW

Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Leather Low-Heel Slingback Pump $895 SHOP NOW

Wolford Individual 10 Control Top Pantyhose $70 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Le Anne Marie Large Vinyl Shoulder Bag $3200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: BrosNYC/Backgrid)

On Nara Smith: By Malene Birger Rafaia Coat ($5000)

Model Nara Smith hit the streets of New York wearing a leopard midi-length coat styled over a black top and pants. The eye-catching printed coat is from By Malene Birger—a favorite brand amongst style insiders.

By Malene Birger Rafaia Leopard-Print Pony Hair Coat $5000 SHOP NOW

Nordstrom Pima Cotton Blend Crewneck T-Shirt $35 SHOP NOW

THE FRANKIE SHOP Gelso Pleated Tencel-Blend Straight-Leg Pants $200 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Pamela Anderson: Jacquemus top, Agave Skirt ($1590), Cubisto Heels ($950), and Rond Carré Clutch ($1250)

Pamela Anderson continues to reinvent her style and beauty looks and has been embracing new silhouettes, including this dramatic A-line skirt and oversize poplin top worn to the Jacquemus runway show in Paris. The sophisticated look adds a cool minimalist spin to the elegant shapes.

zara Poplin Shirt $70 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Agave Flared Cotton-Blend Midi Skirt $1590 SHOP NOW

JACQUEMUS Cubisto Bow-Detailed Leather Slingback Pumps $950 SHOP NOW

Jacquemus Rond Carré Clutch $1250 SHOP NOW

(Image credit: Getty Images)

On Kate Moss: Saint Laurent bag

Kate Moss arrived at New York Fashion Week to attend the Calvin Klein runway show. Her polished look paired a midi-length cream slip dress with a floor-sweeping tailored black coat, patent leather heels, and a bucket bag.

Nili Lotan Cami Silk Satin Maxi Dress $595 SHOP NOW

zara Long Coat $169 SHOP NOW

PARIS TEXAS Lidia Patent-Leather Mules $495 SHOP NOW