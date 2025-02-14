Celebrity Looks That Are Already Setting the Tone for 2025 Style
Though we are just two months into 2025, celebrities are bringing their A-game to the red carpet, the streets, and the front row at fashion shows alike. Kendall Jenner wore a vintage grey Alberta Ferretti skirt suit paired with The Row black leather gloves and burgundy clutch for an outing during Couture Fashion Week, which feels reminiscent of a similar suit worn by Grace Kelly in 1956. Zoë Kravitz similarly opted for polished style when she stepped onto the streets of New York in a Saint Laurent slip skirt paired with a tailored jacket, sheer tights, and heels. Each look is steeped in elegance with modern twists, blending some of the standout trends we spotted on the spring/summer 2025 runways.
We’re also seeing celebrities opt for more opulence and maximalism. Nara Smith recently opted for a dramatic leopard coat from By Malene Birger, adding an eye-catching element to her look. Other looks embrace sophisticated minimalism, including the outfit Kate Moss recently wore to Calvin Klein runway show at New York Fashion Week. These looks, and more, are already setting the tone for 2025 style. Ahead, more on the best celebrity looks of the year so far.
On Kendall Jenner: Alberta Ferretti skirt suit; Bottega Veneta mules; The Row Amazon Clutch ($2690) and Florence Gloves; Mega Donut Huggie Earrings ($118)
Midi skirt suits are suddenly an essential. Kendall Jenner was recently snapped wearing a tailored version on the streets of Paris, while they are also one of the noteworthy trends we're tracking from New York Fashion Week.
On Zoë Kravitz: The Row coat; Saint Laurent skirt; Manolo Blahnik Carolyne Pumps ($895); Saint Laurent Le Anne-Marie Bag ($3200); Chrome Hearts earring
Soft romance is one of the big trends we're predicting to see take over in 2025 with the rise of pastels and skirt sets. Zoë Kravitz recently embraced the trend by wearing a Saint Laurent slip skirt, though she styled it with just the bottom showing underneath a peacoat, then added sheer tights and slingback heels.
On Nara Smith: By Malene Birger Rafaia Coat ($5000)
Model Nara Smith hit the streets of New York wearing a leopard midi-length coat styled over a black top and pants. The eye-catching printed coat is from By Malene Birger—a favorite brand amongst style insiders.
On Pamela Anderson: Jacquemus top, Agave Skirt ($1590), Cubisto Heels ($950), and Rond Carré Clutch ($1250)
Pamela Anderson continues to reinvent her style and beauty looks and has been embracing new silhouettes, including this dramatic A-line skirt and oversize poplin top worn to the Jacquemus runway show in Paris. The sophisticated look adds a cool minimalist spin to the elegant shapes.
On Kate Moss: Saint Laurent bag
Kate Moss arrived at New York Fashion Week to attend the Calvin Klein runway show. Her polished look paired a midi-length cream slip dress with a floor-sweeping tailored black coat, patent leather heels, and a bucket bag.
Kristen Nichols is the Associate Director, Special Projects at Who What Wear where she oversees luxury, runway content, and wedding features, and covers fashion within the luxury market, runway reporting, shopping features, trends, and interviews with leading industry experts. Kristen has worked with brands including Prada, Chanel, and Tiffany & Co., and her style has been featured in publications including Vogue.com, Vogue France, WWD, and the CFDA. Kristen began her career at Rodarte, where she worked on styling, photo shoots, and runway shows, and at Allure, where she moved into print and digital editorial. She graduated from the University of Southern California, where she studied art history and business, and currently lives in New York.