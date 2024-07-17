Carla Bruni Just Traveled in a Quintessentially French Airport Outfit
While I am personally not above wearing sweatpants and an old college T-shirt to the airport, Carla Bruni is clearly a greater woman than me. Photographed at the airport in Milan, Bruni wore a polished outfit comprised of a navy blazer, white blouse, flared jeans, and white sneakers. Oh, and don't forget her most important accessory: her guitar case. I guess I'm behind the curve because I wasn't aware the French-Italian model is also a singer!
Her flared jeans, in particular, are the perfect thing to wear if you want to give your outfit a French twist. Jeanne Damas, Anne Laure Mais, and Tamara Mory are some of my favorite French influencers who love wearing flared jeans. There's no question that they're chicer than a pair of sweatpants, so I might need to rethink my next travel outfit and copy Carla Bruni. Scroll down to see her airport outfit and re-create the look.
Re-Create Her Outfit
Kate Middleton is a fan of these sneakers.
