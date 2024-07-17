Carla Bruni Just Traveled in a Quintessentially French Airport Outfit

By
published
inNews

While I am personally not above wearing sweatpants and an old college T-shirt to the airport, Carla Bruni is clearly a greater woman than me. Photographed at the airport in Milan, Bruni wore a polished outfit comprised of a navy blazer, white blouse, flared jeans, and white sneakers. Oh, and don't forget her most important accessory: her guitar case. I guess I'm behind the curve because I wasn't aware the French-Italian model is also a singer!

Her flared jeans, in particular, are the perfect thing to wear if you want to give your outfit a French twist. Jeanne Damas, Anne Laure Mais, and Tamara Mory are some of my favorite French influencers who love wearing flared jeans. There's no question that they're chicer than a pair of sweatpants, so I might need to rethink my next travel outfit and copy Carla Bruni. Scroll down to see her airport outfit and re-create the look.

Carly Bruno wears flared jeans with white sneakers to the airport

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Her Outfit

Relaxed Knit Blazer in Navy Blue
Caslon
Relaxed Knit Blazer

This is currently discounted during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

White V-Neck Balloon-Sleeved Blouse
H&M
Balloon-Sleeved Blouse

H&M always has the best prices.

Medium Wash Flare Side Slit Jeans
FRAME
Le Easy Flare Side Slit Jeans

Flared jeans are so French.

2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers
Superga
2750 Cotu Classic Sneakers

Kate Middleton is a fan of these sneakers.

Polo Canvas Xl Bellport Tote
Polo Ralph Lauren
Polo Canvas XL Bellport Tote

Perfect for travel.

Pallas Sunglasses
AIRE
Pallas Sunglasses

These sleek sunglasses look way more expensive than $40.

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 13 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

Latest