Carla Bruni Just Traveled in a Quintessentially French Airport Outfit

While I am personally not above wearing sweatpants and an old college T-shirt to the airport, Carla Bruni is clearly a greater woman than me. Photographed at the airport in Milan, Bruni wore a polished outfit comprised of a navy blazer, white blouse, flared jeans, and white sneakers. Oh, and don't forget her most important accessory: her guitar case. I guess I'm behind the curve because I wasn't aware the French-Italian model is also a singer!

Her flared jeans, in particular, are the perfect thing to wear if you want to give your outfit a French twist. Jeanne Damas, Anne Laure Mais, and Tamara Mory are some of my favorite French influencers who love wearing flared jeans. There's no question that they're chicer than a pair of sweatpants, so I might need to rethink my next travel outfit and copy Carla Bruni. Scroll down to see her airport outfit and re-create the look.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Re-Create Her Outfit

Caslon Relaxed Knit Blazer $70 $46 SHOP NOW This is currently discounted during Nordstrom's Anniversary Sale.

H&M Balloon-Sleeved Blouse $18 SHOP NOW H&M always has the best prices.

FRAME Le Easy Flare Side Slit Jeans $278 SHOP NOW Flared jeans are so French.

Polo Ralph Lauren Polo Canvas XL Bellport Tote $598 SHOP NOW Perfect for travel.