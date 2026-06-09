It’s Here: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Tailored Trousers Right Now

New Yorkers know that this is the coolest way to wear trousers and heels right now.

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Katie Holmes wears black trousers with beige heels and a beige sleeveless top.
(Image credit: Getty Images)
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So deeply embedded in the codes of office dressing, a tailored trouser-and-heel combination can risk feeling a little "stuffy". After all, the pairing has dominated working-week wardrobes for decades. As a result, finding a version that feels genuinely fresh requires extra consideration. Whilst black trousers styled with black heels can feel overfamiliar, and colourful shoes risk jarring with the polished nature of tailoring, Katie Holmes has just demonstrated the elevated shoe pairing that breathes new life into the classic formula.

Starting with the perfect pair of trousers, Katie laid the groundwork for a chic look. Opting for a tailored style in a deep black shade, her trousers featured a voluminous cut that brought movement to the outfit. Then, rather than reaching for classic black pumps, Katie styled hers with a pair of tall beige heels. Neither stark against the dark tailoring nor lost beneath the fabric's folds, instead, the lighter shoe shade lent an easy elegance that lifted the look.

Katie Holmes wears black trousers with beige heels and a beige sleeveless top.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Katie continued the refined colour story with a sleeveless top in the same beige hue, creating a streamlined, sophisticated outfit that's easy to recreate.

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Chic, polished and worlds away from "stuffy", read on to shop my edit of the best black trousers and beige heels below.

Shop Black Trousers and Beige Heels:

Natalie Munro
Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.

With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway,