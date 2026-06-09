It’s Here: The Chicest Shoe Trend to Wear With Tailored Trousers Right Now

So deeply embedded in the codes of office dressing, a tailored trouser-and-heel combination can risk feeling a little "stuffy". After all, the pairing has dominated working-week wardrobes for decades. As a result, finding a version that feels genuinely fresh requires extra consideration. Whilst black trousers styled with black heels can feel overfamiliar, and colourful shoes risk jarring with the polished nature of tailoring, Katie Holmes has just demonstrated the elevated shoe pairing that breathes new life into the classic formula.
Starting with the perfect pair of trousers, Katie laid the groundwork for a chic look. Opting for a tailored style in a deep black shade, her trousers featured a voluminous cut that brought movement to the outfit. Then, rather than reaching for classic black pumps, Katie styled hers with a pair of tall beige heels. Neither stark against the dark tailoring nor lost beneath the fabric's folds, instead, the lighter shoe shade lent an easy elegance that lifted the look.
Katie continued the refined colour story with a sleeveless top in the same beige hue, creating a streamlined, sophisticated outfit that's easy to recreate.
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Chic, polished and worlds away from "stuffy", read on to shop my edit of the best black trousers and beige heels below.
Shop Black Trousers and Beige Heels:
H&M
Tailored Trousers
Be quick! I can't see these staying in stock for long
H&M
Heeled Slingbacks
In a light beige shade, these are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Marks & Spencer
Straight Leg Trousers With Stretch
These come in five different leg lengths, so you can find your perfect fit.
Aeyde
Clara Leather Pumps
Be quick! These are on their way to selling out.
Zara
High-Waist Pinstripe Trousers
Style these with the matching blazer or wear with a simple tee.
Reformation
Jeanne Heeled Mule
These also come in tiger print and black.
Reformation
Vida Low Rise Pant
I have these myself, and they're some of my most-worn trousers.
Marks & Spencer
Leather Kitten Heel Slingback Shoes
The short kitten heel ensures a comfortable stride.
COS
Straight-Leg Trousers
The wool composition ensures a sleek, polished look.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway,