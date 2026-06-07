Not Capris—Loafers Look Chicest With This Trending Alternative

I think loafers might be one of—if not the only—shoes in my wardrobe that never fall out of my weekly rotation. Whether it's the depths of winter or the height of summer, I'm just as likely to reach for the low-profile, preppy style. While these reliable shoes remain a constant, the rest of my wardrobe shifts around them. So, as we settle into the summer season, I've been taking stock of my outfit rotation to identify the warm-weather staples that pair best with my go-to footwear.
As much as I've been intrigued by the capri-pants revival currently circulating, I've never fully connected with the trend. Equally, I'm not particularly drawn to the denim cut-offs that dominated previous summers. Instead, it's an entirely different shorts silhouette that's caught my attention this season.
The inspiration to put pen to paper came after spotting model Amelia Grey Hamlin this week, styling loafers with the one shorts trend I can't stop thinking about right now.
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Sidestepping both hyper-trending silhouettes and nostalgic favourites, Hamlin paired her loafers with a classic pair of long-line shorts. Offering the extra coverage that makes capris appealing, but with a more relaxed and contemporary feel, they're the summer-ready alternative I can see myself wearing on repeat.
With her polished leather loafers lending a preppy sophistication, and the fitted white tank top keeping the ensemble feeling effortless, Amelia finished her outfit with a Hermès Kelly bag, delivering one of the chicest takes on smart-casual summer dressing I've seen all season.
If loafers are as integral to your summer wardrobe as they are to mine, keep scrolling to discover and shop my edit of the best pairs around—and the long-line shorts to wear them with.
Shop Loafers and Long Shorts:
Marks & Spencer
Leather Loafers
Style these with white socks to give you look a preppy feel.
H&M
Loafers
Honestly, these look more expensive than they actually are.
& Other Stories
Leather Penny Loafers
These also come in six other shades.
Vagabond Shoemakers
Linn Loafers
These glossy loafers are perfect for year-round styling.
Reformation
Drew Short
Instead of short shorts, this longer-line trend is taking off right now.
Free People
We the Free Montana Shorts
These black shorts are so easy to slot into a capsule wardrobe.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.