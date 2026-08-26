I'm Officially Over Flip-Flops—Instead, I'm Wearing Ballet Flats In This Elegant Shade

Dressing for the summer-to-autumn transition is one of the trickiest periods, in my opinion. You’re not quite ready to embrace the heavy, darker shades that winter inevitably brings, yet the vibrant hues you were reaching for just a few weeks ago can suddenly feel a little too bright against autumn’s moodier backdrop. Finding an outfit that feels elegant and weather-appropriate isn’t always as easy as it sounds.
My favourite way to navigate this in-between period? Lean into lighter neutrals. Shades like beige, cream and soft grey feel fresh enough for the remnants of summer, while still carrying the sophistication that feels right for the season ahead. And with that in mind, I couldn’t help but notice Apple Martin embracing a similarly chic styling trick, swapping her usual black ballet flats for a pair in a sophisticated shade of beige.
While not quite your traditional ballerina—Apple’s pair featured a small block heel—they retained the poised rounded toe and delicate bow detailing that makes ballet flats such an enduringly pretty shoe. Styled with a white cotton minidress, the look felt suited to these warm early-autumn days. And, as the temperature begins to drop in the coming weeks, I’d simply swap the white mini for a pair of straight-leg jeans and a simple grey knit for an equally effortless outfit that feels made for this tricky period.
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Less heavy than black, beige ballet flats immediately lift the energy of an outfit. Yet their neutral hue means they’re just as versatile as your favourite black ballerinas.
So, if you’re looking to introduce a little variation into your shoe rotation without losing that polished, pared-back feel, might I suggest giving beige ballet flats a try? Read on to shop my edit of the best pairs to add to your wardrobe now.
Shop Beige Ballerinas:
H&M
Block-Heeled Court Shoes
Whilst I love these in beige, they also come in a vibrant shade of red.
Massimo Dutti
High-Heel Ballerinas
Style with a white minidress to get Apple's look.
AEYDE
Delia Leather Pumps
These also come in half sizes, so you can find your perfect fit.
Reformation
Brie Ballet Flat
The high-vamp ballet flats trend isn't showing any signs of slowing down.
MANGO
Leather Ballet Flats With Bow
Every great wardrobe starts with the perfect pair of ballet flats.
Repetto
Camille Ballet Flats
French fashion people always come back to Repetto for their elevated designs.
Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer and has worked in the fashion industry since she graduated with a degree in Journalism from the University of the Arts London. Natalie’s experience in the industry spans journalistic and styling roles that have seen her work for publications including British Vogue, Conde Nast Traveller, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK.
With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news for Who What Wear UK. Reporting on a daily basis, Natalie focuses on trends on and off the runway, as well as street style and celebrity fashion. Natalie also creates content for Who What Wear’s social channels including TikTok and Instagram on a weekly basis.