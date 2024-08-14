Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the *Very* Casual $45 Shorts I Always Choose Over Jorts

As someone who works from home and spends a lot of time in shorts year-round, my closet is filled with different comfortable short options. And coincidentally, the ones I wear the most were also just embraced by Emily Ratajkowksi.

While walking her dog through the streets of NYC this week, Ratajkowski wore a simple summer dog-walking outfit: a white tank top, white sweatshorts, and clogs. But it's the specific sweatshorts that got my attention when I saw that they're the same ones I own multiple pairs of, and constantly reach for instead of my other short options, like jorts. The shorts are from Aritzia's Sweatfleece collection, and Ratajkowski opted for the Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts, which are as sleek and modern as sweatshorts get. Not only that, they cost a mere $45, are wildly comfortable, and come in tons of colors.

While Emrata's hi-rise sweatshorts are a fan favorite (you should see all of the glowing reviews), I've purchased several of Aritzia's other Sweatfleece sweatshorts, and they're all just as incredible (especially the ones with pockets). Keep scrolling to shop some of my favorites.

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white tank top and sweatshorts

(Image credit: Diamond/Backgrid)

Emily Ratajkowski wearing a white tank top

(Image credit: The Image Direct)

On Emily Ratajkowski: Aritzia Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts ($45)

Shop Emrata's Shorts

Aritzia, Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Heather Cloud White
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Heather Cloud White

Aritzia, Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Heather Charcoal
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Heather Charcoal

Aritzia, Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Scarab
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Scarab

Aritzia, Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Heather Envy Red
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts in Heather Envy Red

Shop More Aritzia Sweatshorts

Aritzia, Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Lo-Rise Mini Shorts in Heather Chrome
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Lo-Rise Mini Shorts in Heather Chrome

Aritzia, Cozy Fleece Perfect Micro Sweatshorts in Black
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Micro Sweatshorts in Black

Aritzia, Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Mid-Thigh Sweatshort
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Boyfriend Mid-Thigh Sweatshort

Aritzia, Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Mid-Thigh Sweatshorts in Modern Taupe
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Cargo Mid-Thigh Sweatshorts in Modern Taupe

Aritzia, Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Bermuda Sweatshort
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Mega Bermuda Sweatshort

Aritzia, Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Dolphin Micro Shorts in Heather Chrome
Aritzia
Sweatfleece Cozy Fleece Perfect Dolphin Micro Shorts in Heather Chrome

