Emily Ratajkowski Just Wore the *Very* Casual $45 Shorts I Always Choose Over Jorts
As someone who works from home and spends a lot of time in shorts year-round, my closet is filled with different comfortable short options. And coincidentally, the ones I wear the most were also just embraced by Emily Ratajkowksi.
While walking her dog through the streets of NYC this week, Ratajkowski wore a simple summer dog-walking outfit: a white tank top, white sweatshorts, and clogs. But it's the specific sweatshorts that got my attention when I saw that they're the same ones I own multiple pairs of, and constantly reach for instead of my other short options, like jorts. The shorts are from Aritzia's Sweatfleece collection, and Ratajkowski opted for the Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts, which are as sleek and modern as sweatshorts get. Not only that, they cost a mere $45, are wildly comfortable, and come in tons of colors.
While Emrata's hi-rise sweatshorts are a fan favorite (you should see all of the glowing reviews), I've purchased several of Aritzia's other Sweatfleece sweatshorts, and they're all just as incredible (especially the ones with pockets). Keep scrolling to shop some of my favorites.
On Emily Ratajkowski: Aritzia Cozy Fleece Perfect Hi-Rise Mini Sweatshorts ($45)
Shop Emrata's Shorts
Shop More Aritzia Sweatshorts
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
