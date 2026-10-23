Type A or Type B. Miu Miu or Prada. Nineties or noughties. With so many identifiers floating around these days, fashion writer Ava Gilchrist makes a case for knowing the ultimate label of all; whether you're a Mary Kate or an Ashley.
I don’t recall exactly how I came to own the entire filmography of pre-teen Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen. After all, I was born too late to have watched Full House live on air and was barely old enough to see New York Minute in cinemas. And yet, as an only child growing up in the early 2000s without any reference to their origins as Michelle Tanner, their collective works mysteriously appeared in my DVD collection one day, almost like kismet. With their sandy blonde hair and matching outfits, I was instantly enthralled from the second they appeared on screen. As a commercial for one of their many lines of merchandise, which ran before each movie, drilled into me, “Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen are really cool; it would be so great to hang out with them!”
Call it indoctrination or just tactful marketing, this has been a resounding mantra that has echoed throughout my entire life. As I’ve grown and my tastes have evolved, my fascination with the Olsen Twins has shifted from coveting their Charlotte Simone-esque coats from Winning London to obsessing over whatever archival pieces have been curated by Mon Vintage exclusively for The Row’s flagship boutiques. Still, in a society that’s hellbent on orienting itself around specific personality archetypes—read: Every Outfit’s We Should All Be Mirandas, the rise of new-wave astrology and identifying what girl you are from Girls— one perennial question remains: am I more a Mary-Kate or an Ashley?
Are You a Mary-Kate or Ashley? Take our Quiz to Find Out:
Over the years, the sister I identified most with has waxed and waned; I adore Mary-Kate’s eclectic dressing, relate to Ashley’s pragmatic acumen and yet find a kindred spirit in the way they both apply a highly artistic lens to every endeavour, whether that be the James Turrell art they display in their stores or the Lisa Eisner jewellery that wreaths around their necks.
Latest Videos FromWho What Wear
Given how notoriously reserved both women are, these insights into their private lives, mainly obtained through their off-duty style via incredibly rare sightings, are only fleeting glimpses. We glean insights into their personalities through a very limited window. Yet, considering how long they’ve endured in the public eye and, in turn, made a fashion empire out of their sartorial impulses, we cling to these brief looks as gospel. Indeed, these glances do more to help navigate getting dressed than any personality test ever could.
“If you’re a true fashion girl, you’re interested in Mary-Kate and Ashley and what they’re wearing. You know the influence they have in the industry and over women in general,” says Rachel Roberts, founder of fan account @olsenologyy. Boasting over 20,000 followers, the Texas-based creator spends her days working in the mortgage industry and her evenings moonlighting on Instagram as the definitive oracle on all things Olsen Twins. “They’re fashion’s north stars.”
Roberts began the account as a way to connect with others who worship at the altar of the Olsen Twins. “I post almost every day and I'm very interactive, so I think that’s what resonates with other Olsen enthusiasts who want the same thing I do, which is a friend to gab about the Olsens with”. (For the record, Roberts herself identifies as "intrinsically a Mary-Kate girl”.)
Speaking on the major differences between the two, Roberts distils it down to the following: “Ashley is ‘boho chic’ and Mary-Kate is ‘boho grunge’. Ashley’s approach has always been more minimalist; modern, very classic, elegant and never too much going on. Meanwhile, Mary-Kate’s approach is definitely more maximalist; a bit more adventurous and unconventional, even moody. They really are the perfect duo; they complement each other so well.”
“Their individual styles have definitely become more aligned over the years,” Roberts adds. “As they’ve matured, their style has slowly drifted closer and closer to The Row’s aesthetic; refined, understated but always chic and always cool. The girls love vintage, but they need elevated core basics to pair their designer pieces with, so the main function of The Row is to create those pieces they’re missing in their wardrobe. [It’s] the perfect canvas for their more ostentatious embellishments.”
Knowing whether you’re an Ashley or a Mary-Kate offers so much more than just aligning yourself with one particular sensibility. Their respective tastes serve as a paradigm through which you can understand and deconstruct style, whilst also co-signing the fact that you share a common palate, if you will.
Take a white T-shirt, for instance. Back in 2006, this humble wardrobe staple became the thesis for which Ashley built their entire brand around, following in the footsteps of Donna Karan’s “Seven Easy Pieces” style philosophy. “I really believe that an individual looks best in jeans and a T-shirt…or something beautiful with a simple silhouette or whatever it may be,” she said in their 2008 book Influence. “But at the end of the day, it comes down to the person and who they are.”
It’s this precise analysis that explains why the twins have not only become such prolific style icons in their own right, but an accessible muse to many. Style is not a stagnant thing, and the beauty of the Olsen Twins is that they act like vessels for us to channel our most creative impulses through. Some days, I want to indulge my inner rich aunt, so I’ll channel Ashley more through her pristine tailoring and crisp touches, pairing the white T-shirt with architectural jeans and a cocooning yet sculptural coat. At other times, I want to evoke something more free-spirited, albeit still as expensive-looking, so I’ll look to Mary-Kate’s penchant for paisley Yaser Shaw pashmina wraps and distressed Birkins by layering it back with a more raggedy casualness.
“I often wonder if it has anything to do with how they marketed growing up, or if it was just a natural progression,” Roberts asked of their inherent differences. “Ashley has always preferred simpler silhouettes and cleaner combinations, whilst Mary-Kate described her style as ‘quirky, modern, bohemian’. Her style is more controlled, but there’s always a funky element incorporated, something interesting that makes you take a second look.”
Still, to fervent followers, making a distinction between the pair through what they wear is second nature. “Mary-Kate always accessorises more and tends to wear one silhouette until she’s over it, whereas Ashley stays pretty consistent with her silhouette and keeps it simple,” Roberts adds. For the eagle-eyed fans, it’s knowing things like this: “Mary-Kate is left-handed but carries her purse with/on her right hand/arm. Ashley is right-handed and wears her purse on the left.”
Ultimately, there’s no real way of knowing what separates an Ashley from a Mary-Kate other than what they’ve seldom confessed themselves. As for their own admissions? Ashley carries Deepak Chopra manifestation cards, wears a Cartier Pasha Seatimer, has shared that her favourite perfume is Christian Dior’s Bois d'Argent, and is a fan of Mick Jagger. Mary-Kate is more of a Jim Morrison girl, collects vintage ashtrays from Hermes, adores Zandra Rhodes kaftans and is a huge admirer of Stanley Kubrick. Perhaps the real way to tell them apart is to pay attention to the details they’ve chosen to leave behind.
Sydney-born, London-based journalist Ava Gilchrist is Who What Wear UK's Fashion Writer. An authority on all things style, celebrity and search related, she produces insightful fashion features, first-person clothing reviews, talent profiles and comprehensive trend reports chronicling the latest happenings from the runways, zeitgeist and red carpet. In her spare time, she can be found trawling vintage boutiques and hunting down the city's best dirty martini.