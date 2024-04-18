Anya Taylor-Joy Just Wore the Topical Flat Shoe That Always Divides Our Editors

By Natalie Munro
published

Whilst we know her for impressive acting credentials, Anya Taylor-Joy has been busy as of late, quietly making a name for herself as one of the newest heavyweight players on the celebrity fashion scene. With a front row seat at major runway shows—the actor was just spotted at Dior's pre-autumn 2024 showcase—and a growing list of red carpet triumphs, Taylor-Joy's flawless fashion reputation is almost on par with her accomplished acting one.

Whilst Taylor-Joy often reserves her public appearances for star-studded events, the blossoming style icon was out this week in a masterfully assembled casual outfit that's made me want to raid her wardrobe even more than I did before.

Anya Taylor-Joy styles Tabi loafers with straight leg jeans.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Crafting a casual outfit that combined new and enduring trends, Taylor-Joy's ensemble struck the styling balance that all fashion people aim for. Selecting a leather biker jacket, straight leg jeans and a classic white vest top, she enlivened her timeless staples with Maison Margiela's controversial Tabi loafers. Splitting fashion crowds and our editors alike, the growing Tabi trend has become one of the most divisive fashion items on the market. With a distinctive silhouette that features the brands signature split toes, the shoes celebrate a polished and classic design whilst indulging in a playful (and controversial) twist. Some people love them, while others hate them, and it seems Taylor-Joy falls into the former category.

If you too are besotted by Taylor-Joy's off-duty style, read on to discover her outfit below, as well as an edit of our other favourite loafers to shop this season.

SHOP ANYA'S LOOK HERE:

Twill Cap
Acne Studios
Twill Cap

The easiest way to add a splash of colour to your look.

Leather Biker Jacket - Women
Mango
Leather Biker Jacket

A classic biker jacket is a wardrobe staple that will never go out of style.

Marks & Spencer, Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top
Marks & Spencer
Cotton Rich Ribbed Slim Fit Vest Top

This comes in sized 6–24.

jeans
Mango
Mid-Rise Straight Jeans

This classic design also comes in four other shades.

Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers
Maison Margiela
Tabi Split-Toe Glossed-Leather Loafers

Style with socks or go without like Anya.

Scorpio Bold Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold
Astrid & Miyu
Scorpio Bold Zodiac Pendant Necklace in Gold

Style this on its own or layer it up with other chain necklaces.

SHOP OUR EDIT OF THE BEST LOAFERS HERE:

loafers
COS
Leather Loafers

These also come in an off-white shade.

Loafers
H&M
Loafers

These are selling quickly.

loafers
Reformation
Agathea Chunky Loafer

This style runs large so consider going 1/2 a size down.

Frame Leather Loafer | Black
Jigsaw
Frame Leather Loafer

Style with tailored trousers or wear with your favourite denim items.

loafers
Sezane
Albane Loafers

This rich burgundy shade is taking off this season.

loafers
Zara
Leather Loafers

These look more expensive than they are.

Leather Loafers
Saint Laurent
Leather Loafers

This classic design will elevate any day-to-day outfit.

Natalie Munro
News Writer

Natalie Munro is Who What Wear UK’s news writer. Previously freelance commerce writer at British Vogue, Natalie’s experience spans journalistic and styling roles, which have seen her work on shoots for publications such as British Vogue, Vogue Ukraine, AnOther Magazine and Elle UK and write for publications including British Vogue and Conde Nast Traveller. With an interest in uncovering the latest fashion trends, Natalie takes a leading role in identifying news and trends for Who What Wear UK, with a particular focus on celebrity style and emerging fashion trends. 

