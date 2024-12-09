Anya Taylor-Joy Traveled in the Trendy Top I'd Wear Anywhere *But* an Airport
Sometimes I'm thankful I'm not famous. You know what I'll never have to deal with? Paparazzi at the airport. The last thing I'd ever want after deplaning is some flashbulbs in my face capturing my swollen ankles and under-eye bags. Celebrities, on the other hand, must be prepared for such an encounter—especially when they're attending a high-profile event.
That was the case for Anya Taylor-Joy, who just touched down in São Paulo, Brazil, for the pop-culture festival CCXP. She flew to South America to promote her upcoming action film, The Gorge. While she looked chic on the red carpet, I couldn't stop thinking about the outfit she wore at the airport. Specifically, she wore Vivienne Westwood S/S 25 from head to toe, including a denim corset. She looked impeccably stylish and definitely on-trend, but you wouldn't catch me on a flight wearing a denim corset—it doesn't sound like the most comfortable thing to wear while traveling. I hope for Anya's sake that she changed out of a comfy sweatshirt post-flight and donned denim just for the photos. Scroll down to see her newest outfit.
On Anya Taylor-Joy: Vivienne Westwood S/S 25 denim corset, jeans, and jacket
Shop Denim Corsets (Just Not for the Airport)
This corset is extremely cute, but I'd still avoid wearing it at the airport.
