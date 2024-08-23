Anya Taylor-Joy Wore the Bag Trend That's About to Fall Out of Favor
When my fellow editors and I write about fashion trends that are "outdated," we're never advocating for literally throwing away something you own. That would be straight-up wasteful. Considering fashion's cyclical nature, it's almost inevitable that out-of-favor trends will come bounding back into style at some point, so you're better off temporarily storing them away. That's exactly the case with the straw handbag trend Anya Taylor-Joy just wore in Los Angeles.
Without fail, straw handbags follow a predictable pattern every single year: they peak in popularity in spring and summer and decline during fall and winter. They're synonymous with beach days and pool parties—leaf peeping and ski trips not so much. Now that we're approaching September, fashion people will soon be stashing their straw bags and replacing them with versions in leather, nylon, suede, and other seasonally appropriate materials. Scroll down to shop my favorite fall bags.
Fall Bags to Replace Your Summer Straw Totes
