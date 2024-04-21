6 Spring Trends Anne Hathaway Brings Back Every Year
Although Anne Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh love to surprise and delight, they also rely on a foundation of simple wardrobe staples that they repeat year after year. This story is not about Hathaway's flashiest red carpet looks—as jaw-dropping as they are—but instead focuses on a handful of her core pieces that she tends to bring out every spring.
You certainly don't need a Met Gala red carpet rolled out to wear these six spring trends. Cat-eye sunglasses, for instance, have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the past 90 years, but they've never truly gone out of style. Most recently, Hathaway paired hers with a sparkly sequin jumpsuit, but the sunnies are so versatile you can wear them with literally anything in your closet. Scroll down to see and shop six spring trends Anne Hathaway brings back every year.
1. White Button-Down Shirts
2. Cat-Eye Sunglasses
3. Flowy Wide-Leg Trousers
When it comes to wide-leg pants, the slouchier, the better in my mind.
4. Platform Sandals
5. White Minidresses
6. Cropped Denim Jackets
