6 Spring Trends Anne Hathaway Brings Back Every Year

Although Anne Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh love to surprise and delight, they also rely on a foundation of simple wardrobe staples that they repeat year after year. This story is not about Hathaway's flashiest red carpet looks—as jaw-dropping as they are—but instead focuses on a handful of her core pieces that she tends to bring out every spring.

You certainly don't need a Met Gala red carpet rolled out to wear these six spring trends. Cat-eye sunglasses, for instance, have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the past 90 years, but they've never truly gone out of style. Most recently, Hathaway paired hers with a sparkly sequin jumpsuit, but the sunnies are so versatile you can wear them with literally anything in your closet. Scroll down to see and shop six spring trends Anne Hathaway brings back every year.

1. White Button-Down Shirts

H&M Cotton Shirt $30 SHOP NOW A wardrobe must-have.

mango Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt $50 SHOP NOW Mango is a treasure trove of closet essentials.

2. Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Salvatore Ferragamo Sunglasses $300 SHOP NOW These Ferragamo sunglasses are extremely chic.

Oliver Peoples x Khaite 1983C Sunglasses $524 SHOP NOW This collab has a cult following in Hollywood.

3. Flowy Wide-Leg Trousers

mango 100% Linen Wide-Leg Pants $100 SHOP NOW When it comes to wide-leg pants, the slouchier, the better in my mind.

Filippa K Light Cargo Trousers $440 SHOP NOW This sophisticated Swedish brand is a favorite of mine.

4. Platform Sandals

Schutz Keefa Platform Sandals $148 SHOP NOW Wedding season is upon us.

Badgley Mischka Caia Platform Sandal Heels $245 SHOP NOW These silver shoes can be styled in a million ways.

5. White Minidresses

Reformation Phillipa Linen Dress $178 SHOP NOW Reformation never lets me down.

FAITHFULL THE BRAND Marinia Mini Dress $219 SHOP NOW I absolutely love this Australian brand.

6. Cropped Denim Jackets

VERSACE Cropped Denim Jacket $1650 SHOP NOW This is Hathaway's exact jacket.