6 Spring Trends Anne Hathaway Brings Back Every Year

Although Anne Hathaway and her stylist Erin Walsh love to surprise and delight, they also rely on a foundation of simple wardrobe staples that they repeat year after year. This story is not about Hathaway's flashiest red carpet looks—as jaw-dropping as they are—but instead focuses on a handful of her core pieces that she tends to bring out every spring.

You certainly don't need a Met Gala red carpet rolled out to wear these six spring trends. Cat-eye sunglasses, for instance, have ebbed and flowed in popularity over the past 90 years, but they've never truly gone out of style. Most recently, Hathaway paired hers with a sparkly sequin jumpsuit, but the sunnies are so versatile you can wear them with literally anything in your closet. Scroll down to see and shop six spring trends Anne Hathaway brings back every year.

1. White Button-Down Shirts

Anne Hathaway wearing a white button-down shirt tied at the waist with a yellow skirt

(Image credit: Getty Images)

white cotton button-down shirt
H&M
Cotton Shirt

A wardrobe must-have.

Cotton Lyocell-Blend Button-Down Shirt

mango
Regular Cotton Lyocell-Blend Shirt

Mango is a treasure trove of closet essentials.

2. Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Anne Hathaway wearing white cat-eye sunglasses

(Image credit: Getty Images)

white cat-eye Sunglasses
Salvatore Ferragamo
Sunglasses

These Ferragamo sunglasses are extremely chic.

white cat-eye sunglasses
Oliver Peoples
x Khaite 1983C Sunglasses

This collab has a cult following in Hollywood.

3. Flowy Wide-Leg Trousers

Anne Hathaway wearing a purple sweater with white trousers

(Image credit: Getty Images)

100% Linen Wideleg Pants - Women
mango
100% Linen Wide-Leg Pants

When it comes to wide-leg pants, the slouchier, the better in my mind.

Light Cargo Trousers
Filippa K
Light Cargo Trousers

This sophisticated Swedish brand is a favorite of mine.

4. Platform Sandals

Anne Hathaway wearing a white dress with an embellished bodice and silver platform sandal heels

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Silver Platform Sandals
Schutz
Keefa Platform Sandals

Wedding season is upon us.

Silver Platform Sandal Heels
Badgley Mischka
Caia Platform Sandal Heels

These silver shoes can be styled in a million ways.

5. White Minidresses

Anne Hathaway

(Image credit: Getty Images)

reformation white tank mini dress
Reformation
Phillipa Linen Dress

Reformation never lets me down.

White Mini Dress with a square neckline
FAITHFULL THE BRAND
Marinia Mini Dress

I absolutely love this Australian brand.

6. Cropped Denim Jackets

Anne Hathaway wearing a cropped denim jacket with a long pink dress

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Cropped Denim Jacket by Versace
VERSACE
Cropped Denim Jacket

This is Hathaway's exact jacket.

Shrunken Trucker Cropped Denim Jacket by Frame
FRAME
+ Net Sustain Shrunken Trucker Cropped Denim Jacket

I suddenly need a cropped denim jacket in my life.

