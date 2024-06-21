Kirsten Dunst Just Wore the Pretty Color Trend That's All Over H&M and Nordstrom
There are so many ways to analyze the season's biggest trends. For instance, you can discuss silhouettes (Have you heard that bubble skirts are back?), texture, fabrics, hardware, hemlines, and more. For this story, I wanted to focus on one of my favorite ways to break things down: by color. After seeing Kirsten Dunst's newest outfit, I was suddenly inspired to add some butter yellow to my wardrobe this summer.
Photographed at the New York City premiere of Kinds of Kindness, Dunst wore an ethereal yellow gown by Erdem along with gold heels by Jimmy Choo. As my colleague reported on back in April, butter yellow was a hugely popular color trend on the S/S 24 runways. Bottega Veneta, for instance, showed a laser-cut dress in the sunshine hue, while Givenchy opted for a pastel yellow coat. As expected, the color trend trickled down into the affordable sector, too. H&M and Nordstrom, specifically, both have plenty of options if you want to test-drive the hue. Scroll down to see Kirsten Dunst's new outfit and shop butter-yellow pieces for yourself.
On Kirsten Dunst: Erdem dress; Jimmy Choo shoes; Fred Leighton jewelry
Shop the Butter-Yellow Color Trend
