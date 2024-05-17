The Gap x Dôen Collab Is Selling Like Crazy—Here's What's Still in Stock

(Image credit: Gap)

I've been a longtime fan of Dôen—as proof, here I am wearing the ethereal brand back in 2018. Oh, and did you catch my thorough review of Dôen's clothes last year? So to say I was excited about the L.A.-based label's collaboration would be an understatement. Today, the partnership launched in stores and online with 51 pieces for both women and children. As expected, many items have already sold out, but I've rounded up the dresses, skirts, tops, and other items that still have stock left.

“It’s been a dream to watch our collections, so rooted in nostalgia and femininity, reimagined through the classic Gap lens,” Katherine Kleveland, co-founder and CCO of Dôen, said in a press release. “As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.” Scroll down to shop.

Gap x Dôen Floral Midi Dress $128 SHOP NOW You can never have too many floral dresses.

Gap x Dôen Eyelet Midi Dress $158 SHOP NOW You can style this one in a million different ways.

Gap Cropped Floral Cami $80 SHOP NOW I adore this light-blue hue.

Gap x Dôen Floral Midi Skirt $90 SHOP NOW Don't forget the matching skirt!

Gap x Dôen Eyelet Denim Midi Dress $158 SHOP NOW Simply charming.

Gap x Dôen Ballet Flats $80 SHOP NOW I've been wearing Dôen's ballet flats for over six years, so these lower-priced ones are a godsend.

Gap High Rise Denim Trousers $100 SHOP NOW Yes, wide-leg trousers are still trending.

Gap x Dôen Organic Cotton Eyelet Big Shirt $90 SHOP NOW Perfect for the office.

Gap Organic Cotton Baseball Hat $35 SHOP NOW I hoard baseball hats like there's no tomorrow. This one's coming home with me next.