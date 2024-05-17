The Gap x Dôen Collab Is Selling Like Crazy—Here's What's Still in Stock

Lily Aldridge wears a white floral dress from the Gap x Dôen collaboration

I've been a longtime fan of Dôen—as proof, here I am wearing the ethereal brand back in 2018. Oh, and did you catch my thorough review of Dôen's clothes last year? So to say I was excited about the L.A.-based label's collaboration would be an understatement. Today, the partnership launched in stores and online with 51 pieces for both women and children. As expected, many items have already sold out, but I've rounded up the dresses, skirts, tops, and other items that still have stock left.

“It’s been a dream to watch our collections, so rooted in nostalgia and femininity, reimagined through the classic Gap lens,” Katherine Kleveland, co-founder and CCO of Dôen, said in a press release. “As with all our Dôen designs, the collaboration pieces were designed to be loved, worn in, and passed down — and we’re beyond excited to partner with Gap to be able to offer this to an engaged global community.” Scroll down to shop.

a model wears a floral white midi dress with short sleeves
Gap x Dôen
Floral Midi Dress

You can never have too many floral dresses.

a model wears a white sleeveless dress with shirred and eyelet details

Gap x Dôen
Eyelet Midi Dress

You can style this one in a million different ways.

a model wears a light blue camisole with red trim and a matching skirt
Gap
Cropped Floral Cami

I adore this light-blue hue.

a model wears a blue floral midi skirt with a matching tank top
Gap x Dôen
Floral Midi Skirt

Don't forget the matching skirt!

Gap × DÔen Eyelet Denim Midi Dress
Gap x Dôen
Eyelet Denim Midi Dress

Simply charming.

navy blue mary jane shoes
Gap x Dôen
Ballet Flats

I've been wearing Dôen's ballet flats for over six years, so these lower-priced ones are a godsend.

a model wears wide-leg denim trousers with a black cardigan
Gap
High Rise Denim Trousers

Yes, wide-leg trousers are still trending.

a model wears a blue and white striped button-down shirt with beige trousers
Gap x Dôen
Organic Cotton Eyelet Big Shirt

Perfect for the office.

a navy blue baseball cap by gap x dôen
Gap
Organic Cotton Baseball Hat

I hoard baseball hats like there's no tomorrow. This one's coming home with me next.

a white canvas tote bag with navy blue trim
Gap x Dôen
Logo Tote Bag

Did someone say beach day?

Erin Fitzpatrick
Associate Director, Fashion News

Erin got her start as a Who What Wear intern over 12 years ago—back when the site only published a single story per day. (Who What Wear has since increased that number twentyfold.) She graduated magna cum laude from USC, which is how she ended up moving to Los Angeles from her hometown of San Diego. In college, she also interned at Refinery29, where she was promoted to editorial assistant and then assistant editor. After nearly three years at R29, she came back to WWW in 2016, where she currently holds the title of Associate Director of Fashion News (as well as the unofficial title of resident royal expert—in case you haven't noticed her numerous Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stories). She spends her days trying to incorporate her idols, Anna Wintour and Roger Federer, into as many stories as possible. Outside of work, she loves tennis, classic rock, traveling, and smothering her dog with affection.

