Blanca Miró Scrimieri is a Who What Wear UK editor-in-residence and a Barcelona-based stylist. As the founder of fashion brand La Veste and co-founder of sunglasses line Delarge, her expertise lies in design, creative direction and brand building. Although you may know Miró from her collaborations with luxury fashion houses, it is likely her distinctive street style and outfit curation have brought her Instagram profile to your attention. When she isn't attending fashion week or behind the scenes at La Veste, you can also find her curating chic tablescapes at @blanca_a_table.
Packing for summer is honestly one of my favourite rituals of the year. Not because I’m organised (I’m definitely not), but because I love going around the house picking things up here and there: a basket bag I haven’t used in months, the fruit earrings that somehow only make sense in August, a cardigan that reminds me of old sailing clubs, five necklaces I’ll almost certainly end up wearing together. For me, packing for a trip never really starts with the suitcase; it begins with lots of little piles that quietly take over every corner of the house.
I have spent every summer in Menorca since 1992, the year I was born. It’s where I feel the freest, the calmest and, for some reason, where I always feel like wearing the pieces that don’t get as much attention the rest of the year. More colour. More crochet. More stripes. More accessories. More fun. Although they might belong in the city too, there's something about my holiday wardrobe that says we all need a little more Menorca in our everyday lives.
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One thing I often do before packing is lay everything out and photograph it. Not because I plan my outfits—I actually hate doing that—I just like seeing everything together to help me picture all of the different combinations. I can already imagine the basket bag with a white cotton dress, the striped shorts with a cardigan thrown over my shoulders after dinner, or five necklaces layered over the simplest shirt. If the weather changes, my mood changes. And if someone suggests a last-minute dinner, I end up wearing something completely different (exactly why I never plan my outfits in the first place).
Whilst I don't pack looks, I do pack pieces I know I’ll want to play with:
- Sequinned shorts that pair perfectly with a glass of tinto de verano in your hand
- Terry cloth pieces (my biggest summer weakness)
- Crochet
- Lots of necklaces for layering; they instantly make me feel like it’s summer
- Raffia shoes
- A nautical cardigan
- Printed Bermuda shorts
Looking at everything spread across the floor, I often realise that almost everything I pick shares the same mood. Without even thinking about it, my suitcase always ends up looking like the summer I’m hoping to have. Maybe that’s why I love packing so much; by the time I zip it closed, I already feel like I’m on holiday. Here's hoping that your suitcase feels like your summer too.
Creative Director and Co-Founder, La Veste and Delarge
Blanca Miró is a Barcelona-based creative director and co-founder of fashion brand La Veste and eyewear label Delarge. Known for her playful approach to colour and unexpected styling combinations, she blends vintage influences with modern silhouettes. Her work moves between fashion, interiors and personal storytelling, always guided by instinct and a love of contrast.