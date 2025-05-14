11 Basics I'm Considering Stockpiling in Case They Ever Stop Making Them

Given my fashion-editor profession, trying basics from new brands and new basics from my favorite brands is the norm for me. And while I frequently find new pieces I love enough to wear on repeat, the bulk of my basics collection is made up of items I wear over and over, and often end up buying in more colors after I initially fall in love with said item.

Truth be told, I'm so hooked on my favorite basics that sometimes random thoughts pop into my head about what I would do if and when the brand decides to stop making them. Aside from mildly panicking, the only solution I can come up with is to stockpile these basics now, and they're good enough that I'm honestly tempted.

If you're as curious as I'm guessing you are, keep scrolling to shop my desert-island basics along with me while we still can.

Reformation Dusk Tank Top

Ever since it was released, this elegant boatneck tank from Reformation has had a cult following. The tank, pictured above on Liv Perez, is released in new colors and prints each season (and continues to sell out), as a testament to its popularity. The quality and the price point are great.

Reformation Dusk Knit Top in Mole $58 SHOP NOW

Reformation Dusk Knit Top in Fior Di Latte $58 SHOP NOW

Reformation Dusk Knit Top in Snapdragon $58 SHOP NOW

Agolde Valen Jeans

I've owned multiple different Agolde styles over the years, but the Valen jeans are my current favorite. They're a surprisingly comfortable mid-rise straight-leg style that's the perfect length. I'm planning on ordering the light wash for summer next.

AGOLDE Valen Mid Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in Essence $228 SHOP NOW

Agolde Valen Vintage Straight Jeans in Hitch $218 $131 SHOP NOW

Agolde Valen Mid Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in Harmonic $238 SHOP NOW

Leset Margo Tee

Leset's Margo tee is a boxy (but not oversized) high quality tee that holds its shape and isn't see-through in the least. It can be a big too heavy for the hottest of summer days but otherwise, it's perfect. You'll want to own it in multiple colors—trust me.

Leset Margo Tee 2 Pack $130 SHOP NOW

LESET The Margo Top in Affogato $78 SHOP NOW

Shopbop Leset Margo Tee in Neptune $78 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Garçon Linen Shirt

It's not easy finding a great quality linen button-down for less than $100 but look no further. J.Crew's is soft, machine washable, comes in tons of colors, and it looks looks expensive. It works great with jeans, skirts, as a swimsuit cover-up—you name it.

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen in White $98 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen in French Blue $98 SHOP NOW

J.Crew Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen in Pink $98 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Align Leggings

You know those leggings that you're disappointed about when they're in the dirty clothes hamper? That's what Lululemon Align Leggings are for me. They're comfortable, flattering, hold up well after dozens of washes—I could go on. Do yourself a favor and try them for yourself.

Lululemon Align No Line High-Rise Pant 28" in Black $108 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Align High-Rise Pant With Pockets 28" in Lava Cake $128 SHOP NOW

Lululemon Align High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28" in Tue Navy $118 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Baseball Cap

My Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap obsession knows no bounds. I wear one at some point almost daily. They're classic and cool and they protect your face from the sun. It's $50 well spent, in my opinion.

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap in RL Black/RL2000 Red $50 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Classic Sport Cap in Parchment Cream $50 SHOP NOW

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap in Carson Blue/Adirondack Navy $50 SHOP NOW

Posse Rio Top

Posse makes some of the coolest linen in the game. The quality is beautiful and worth the investment. The button-front, sleeveless Rio Top is one of my most-worn pieces.

Posse Rio Linen Cropped Vest in Dusty Citron $185 SHOP NOW

POSSE Rio Top in Black $209 SHOP NOW

POSSE Rio Top in Ivory $209 SHOP NOW

Alo Accolade Sweatshirt

I own this sweatshirt in five colors, and I'm not stopping there. The fit is perfectly oversized (I size down since it's unisex), the weight is just right, and it's super soft. If you spot me walking my dog, going to pilates, are exiting a Starbucks, I'm probably wearing this. Don't miss out on the seasonal color drops—they tend to sell out fast.

Alo Accolade Sweatshirt in Espresso $128 SHOP NOW

Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover in Candy Red $155 SHOP NOW

Alo Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt in Black $128 SHOP NOW

Artless Forever Kit Mini Skirt

At 5'4", I have a bit of trouble with mini skirt lengths. Ones that are on the long side aren't flattering on me, but I don't want to wear ones that are too short. But then I discovered the Artless Forever Kit Mini Skirt. I sized up to a Medium, and I'm glad I did because it sits lower on the hips and adds just a bit of extra length. Bonus: It's machine washable and doesn't wrinkle.

Artless Forever Kit Mini in Raven $88 SHOP NOW

Artless Forever Kit Mini in Dove Grey $68 SHOP NOW

Anine Bing Kate Jeans

I love everything Anine Bing makes (especially the blazers) so I don't know what took me so long to try the brand's denim. It doesn't disappoint. The ones I'm wearing on repeat are the Kate Jeans. I sized up (as instructed) and they're a bit snug at first, but perfect after a couple of hours of wear. They're clean and timeless and I plan on buying more washes in the very near future.

ANINE BING Kate Jeans in Clean Indigo $250 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Kate Jeans in Steel Grey $250 SHOP NOW

ANINE BING Kate Jeans in Destructed Bleached Blue $250 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Linen Pants

I'm ending this roundup how it began: with Reformation, which makes my holy grail linen pants. They're thick (for linen, and it's a good thing) and not too slim but not too baggy. Plus, they come in a ton of colors and you can throw them in the washing machine and they'll be good as new after a quick steam.

Reformation Olina Tie Waist Pants in Black $178 SHOP NOW

Reformation Olina Linen Pants in White $188 SHOP NOW