11 Basics I'm Considering Stockpiling in Case They Ever Stop Making Them

Jump to category:
Allyson Payer's avatar
By
published
in Features

Influencer Liv Perez wearing a Reformation Dusk tank top and jeans

(Image credit: @livvperez)

Given my fashion-editor profession, trying basics from new brands and new basics from my favorite brands is the norm for me. And while I frequently find new pieces I love enough to wear on repeat, the bulk of my basics collection is made up of items I wear over and over, and often end up buying in more colors after I initially fall in love with said item.

Truth be told, I'm so hooked on my favorite basics that sometimes random thoughts pop into my head about what I would do if and when the brand decides to stop making them. Aside from mildly panicking, the only solution I can come up with is to stockpile these basics now, and they're good enough that I'm honestly tempted.

If you're as curious as I'm guessing you are, keep scrolling to shop my desert-island basics along with me while we still can.

Reformation Dusk Tank Top

Ever since it was released, this elegant boatneck tank from Reformation has had a cult following. The tank, pictured above on Liv Perez, is released in new colors and prints each season (and continues to sell out), as a testament to its popularity. The quality and the price point are great.

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top in Mole

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top in Fior Di Latte

Dusk Knit Top
Reformation
Dusk Knit Top in Snapdragon

Agolde Valen Jeans

I've owned multiple different Agolde styles over the years, but the Valen jeans are my current favorite. They're a surprisingly comfortable mid-rise straight-leg style that's the perfect length. I'm planning on ordering the light wash for summer next.

Valen Mid Rise Vintage Straight
AGOLDE
Valen Mid Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in Essence

Agolde Valen Vintage Straight Jeans
Agolde
Valen Vintage Straight Jeans in Hitch

Agolde Valen Mid Rise Vintage Straight Jeans
Agolde
Valen Mid Rise Vintage Straight Jeans in Harmonic

Leset Margo Tee

Leset's Margo tee is a boxy (but not oversized) high quality tee that holds its shape and isn't see-through in the least. It can be a big too heavy for the hottest of summer days but otherwise, it's perfect. You'll want to own it in multiple colors—trust me.

Leset Margo Tee 2 Pack
Leset
Margo Tee 2 Pack

The Margo Top
LESET
The Margo Top in Affogato

Leset Margo Tee
Shopbop
Leset Margo Tee in Neptune

J.Crew Garçon Linen Shirt

It's not easy finding a great quality linen button-down for less than $100 but look no further. J.Crew's is soft, machine washable, comes in tons of colors, and it looks looks expensive. It works great with jeans, skirts, as a swimsuit cover-up—you name it.

Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen in White

Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen in French Blue

Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen
J.Crew
Garçon Classic Shirt in Baird Mcnutt Irish Linen in Pink

Lululemon Align Leggings

You know those leggings that you're disappointed about when they're in the dirty clothes hamper? That's what Lululemon Align Leggings are for me. They're comfortable, flattering, hold up well after dozens of washes—I could go on. Do yourself a favor and try them for yourself.

Lululemon, Align No Line™ High-Rise Pant 28"
Lululemon
Align No Line High-Rise Pant 28" in Black

Lululemon Align™ High-Rise Pant With Pockets 28"
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Pant With Pockets 28" in Lava Cake

Lululemon, Align High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28" in Tue Navy
Lululemon
Align High-Rise Ribbed Pant 28" in Tue Navy

Polo Ralph Lauren Baseball Cap

My Polo Ralph Lauren baseball cap obsession knows no bounds. I wear one at some point almost daily. They're classic and cool and they protect your face from the sun. It's $50 well spent, in my opinion.

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap in RL Black/RL2000 Red

Polo Ralph Lauren Twill Classic Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Twill Classic Sport Cap in Parchment Cream

Polo Ralph Lauren Chino Sport Cap
Polo Ralph Lauren
Chino Sport Cap in Carson Blue/Adirondack Navy

Posse Rio Top

Posse makes some of the coolest linen in the game. The quality is beautiful and worth the investment. The button-front, sleeveless Rio Top is one of my most-worn pieces.

Rio Linen Cropped Vest
Posse
Rio Linen Cropped Vest in Dusty Citron

Rio Top - Black
POSSE
Rio Top in Black

Rio Top - Ivory
POSSE
Rio Top in Ivory

Alo Accolade Sweatshirt

I own this sweatshirt in five colors, and I'm not stopping there. The fit is perfectly oversized (I size down since it's unisex), the weight is just right, and it's super soft. If you spot me walking my dog, going to pilates, are exiting a Starbucks, I'm probably wearing this. Don't miss out on the seasonal color drops—they tend to sell out fast.

Alo, Accolade Sweatshirt in Espresso
Alo
Accolade Sweatshirt in Espresso

Accolade Cotton-Blend Sweatshirt
Alo
Accolade Crew Neck Pullover in Candy Red

Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt
Alo
Accolade Crew Neck Pullover Sweatshirt in Black

Artless Forever Kit Mini Skirt

At 5'4", I have a bit of trouble with mini skirt lengths. Ones that are on the long side aren't flattering on me, but I don't want to wear ones that are too short. But then I discovered the Artless Forever Kit Mini Skirt. I sized up to a Medium, and I'm glad I did because it sits lower on the hips and adds just a bit of extra length. Bonus: It's machine washable and doesn't wrinkle.

Kit Mini
Artless Forever
Kit Mini in Raven

Kit Mini
Artless Forever
Kit Mini in Dove Grey

Anine Bing Kate Jeans

I love everything Anine Bing makes (especially the blazers) so I don't know what took me so long to try the brand's denim. It doesn't disappoint. The ones I'm wearing on repeat are the Kate Jeans. I sized up (as instructed) and they're a bit snug at first, but perfect after a couple of hours of wear. They're clean and timeless and I plan on buying more washes in the very near future.

Kate Jean - Clean Indigo
ANINE BING
Kate Jeans in Clean Indigo

Kate Jean - Steel Grey
ANINE BING
Kate Jeans in Steel Grey

Kate Jean
ANINE BING
Kate Jeans in Destructed Bleached Blue

Reformation Olina Linen Pants

I'm ending this roundup how it began: with Reformation, which makes my holy grail linen pants. They're thick (for linen, and it's a good thing) and not too slim but not too baggy. Plus, they come in a ton of colors and you can throw them in the washing machine and they'll be good as new after a quick steam.

Olina Tie Waist Pants
Reformation
Olina Tie Waist Pants in Black

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants in White

Olina Linen Pant
Reformation
Olina Linen Pants in Dunes Check

Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater arts. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸