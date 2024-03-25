I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Sell Out By April 1

By Eliza Huber
published

@nlmarilyn wearing a navy sweater with a blazer and a white poplin skirt.

(Image credit: @nlmarilyn)

I have a spidey sense about to-be viral fashion items, probably because I've watched thousands skyrocket to fame in my years as a fashion editor and have studied their shared qualities at length. So, when that oh-so-familiar tingling sensation arose during my latest scroll through H&M's new arrivals page this morning, I didn't wait for confirmation before immediately getting to work and sharing the news of my find. I'm convinced that I've found a diamond in the rough, and since viral fame is often followed by a big, red "sold out" sign, I knew I only had a short window of time before said discovery went from shoppable to gone forever.

The piece I'm talking about is a just-dropped white, slightly sheer midi skirt that costs $68 and is already well on its way to selling out. The skirt, which is part of a larger spring/summer 2024 drop, features irregular pintucks all around the waist and a cotton lining that allows it to get the look of a sheer skirt without being revealing. In turn, it's pretty much the perfect spring and summer skirt, whether you pair it with sneakers, ballet flats, or sandals, or a tank top, T-shirt, or equally billowy blouse. There's really no end to the styling possibilities with this one, and with such a competitive price, I do not doubt that a sell-out is imminent. Scroll down to shop the skirt before it's too late. And while you're at it, check out the new spring pieces that accompanied its arrival at H&M.

Pin-Tuck Skirt
H&M
Pin-Tuck Skirt

Satin Shirt With Eyelet Embroidery
H&M
Satin Shirt With Eyelet Embroidery

You'll have to keep scrolling to shop the matching skirt—and yes, it'll be worth it.

Voluminous Blouse
H&M
Voluminous Blouse

This blouse looks so expensive.

Coated Skirt
H&M
Coated Skirt

If you want to be the best-dressed person in the room, you should buy this skirt.

Knit Tank Top
H&M
Knit Tank Top

The silver option is equally tempting.

Long Hoop Earrings
H&M
Long Hoop Earrings

Oh, these are very good.

Coated Wide Regular Jeans
H&M
Coated Wide Regular Jeans

There's room in your closet for both standard jeans and exciting jeans.

Spiral-Shaped Earrings
H&M
Spiral-Shaped Earrings

How fun are these?

Shiny Twill Mini Shorts
H&M
Shiny Twill Mini Shorts

I'm definitely ordering these.

Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress
H&M
Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress

The perfect LBD—found.

Linen-Blend Pants With Belt
H&M
Linen-Blend Pants With Belt

Summer is coming, and if you're heading on vacation, these pants should definitely be in your suitcase.

Linen-Blend Suit Vest
H&M
Linen-Blend Suit Vest

Oh, and this matching vest should come along as well.

Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses
H&M
Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses

I'll never say no to a chic pair of sunglasses.

Satin Skirt With Eyelet Embroidery
H&M
Satin Skirt With Eyelet Embroidery

I told you it was worth scrolling for.

Pin-Tuck Ramie Dress
H&M
Pin-Tuck Ramie Dress

This dress could either be a stellar pool cover-up or a billowy daytime dress.

Straight High Fold-Up Jeans
H&M
Straight High Fold-Up Jeans

People will ask you where you got these every time you wear these.

Shimmery Metallic Denim Dress
H&M
Shimmery Metallic Denim Dress

My jaw is literally on the floor.

Linen-Blend Shorts With Belt
H&M
Linen-Blend Shorts With Belt

If you're not a short-shorts person, try this longer style instead.

Denim Jacket
H&M
Denim Jacket

Woah, this denim jacket is so good.

Open-Back Rib-Knit Dress
H&M
Open-Back Rib-Knit Dress

This sheer dress is going to be in every dreamy vacation photo on Pinterest this summer. Just wait.

Petal-Pendant Earrings
H&M
Petal-Pendant Earrings

These earrings will make every outfit they're worn with better.

Coated Straight Regular Jeans
H&M
Coated Straight Regular Jeans

If your covered on basics, try adding a statement pair of jeans like these to your wardrobe. They'll make a huge difference.

Linen-Blend Jacket
H&M
Linen-Blend Jacket

Pack away your heavy, wool blazers and give a lighter-weight option like this linen one a try.

Oversized Band Collar Shirt
H&M
Oversized Band Collar Shirt

The cut of this shirt feels so fresh and cool compared to other poplin options I've seen.

Relaxed Regular Jeans
H&M
Relaxed Regular Jeans

These have a slight barrel fit to them.

Rhinestone-Embellished Mini Skirt
H&M
Rhinestone-Embellished Mini Skirt

My apologies for drooling, but can you blame me?

Linen-Blend Trench Coat
H&M
Linen-Blend Trench Coat

Everyone could use a good trench in their wardrobe.

Small Shoulder Bag
H&M
Small Shoulder Bag

Your new shoulder bag—found.

Eliza Huber
Senior Fashion Editor

Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.

