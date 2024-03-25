I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Sell Out By April 1

I have a spidey sense about to-be viral fashion items, probably because I've watched thousands skyrocket to fame in my years as a fashion editor and have studied their shared qualities at length. So, when that oh-so-familiar tingling sensation arose during my latest scroll through H&M's new arrivals page this morning, I didn't wait for confirmation before immediately getting to work and sharing the news of my find. I'm convinced that I've found a diamond in the rough, and since viral fame is often followed by a big, red "sold out" sign, I knew I only had a short window of time before said discovery went from shoppable to gone forever.

The piece I'm talking about is a just-dropped white, slightly sheer midi skirt that costs $68 and is already well on its way to selling out. The skirt, which is part of a larger spring/summer 2024 drop, features irregular pintucks all around the waist and a cotton lining that allows it to get the look of a sheer skirt without being revealing. In turn, it's pretty much the perfect spring and summer skirt, whether you pair it with sneakers, ballet flats, or sandals, or a tank top, T-shirt, or equally billowy blouse. There's really no end to the styling possibilities with this one, and with such a competitive price, I do not doubt that a sell-out is imminent. Scroll down to shop the skirt before it's too late. And while you're at it, check out the new spring pieces that accompanied its arrival at H&M.

Shop more popular new H&M items:

H&M Satin Shirt With Eyelet Embroidery $45 SHOP NOW You'll have to keep scrolling to shop the matching skirt—and yes, it'll be worth it.

H&M Voluminous Blouse $67 SHOP NOW This blouse looks so expensive.

H&M Coated Skirt $25 SHOP NOW If you want to be the best-dressed person in the room, you should buy this skirt.

H&M Knit Tank Top $27 SHOP NOW The silver option is equally tempting.

H&M Long Hoop Earrings $27 SHOP NOW Oh, these are very good.

H&M Coated Wide Regular Jeans $68 SHOP NOW There's room in your closet for both standard jeans and exciting jeans.

H&M Spiral-Shaped Earrings $6 SHOP NOW How fun are these?

H&M Shiny Twill Mini Shorts $38 SHOP NOW I'm definitely ordering these.

H&M Rib-Knit Bodycon Dress $40 SHOP NOW The perfect LBD—found.

H&M Linen-Blend Pants With Belt $60 SHOP NOW Summer is coming, and if you're heading on vacation, these pants should definitely be in your suitcase.

H&M Linen-Blend Suit Vest $65 SHOP NOW Oh, and this matching vest should come along as well.

H&M Narrow Cat Eye Sunglasses $18 SHOP NOW I'll never say no to a chic pair of sunglasses.

H&M Satin Skirt With Eyelet Embroidery $50 SHOP NOW I told you it was worth scrolling for.

H&M Pin-Tuck Ramie Dress $55 SHOP NOW This dress could either be a stellar pool cover-up or a billowy daytime dress.

H&M Straight High Fold-Up Jeans $55 SHOP NOW People will ask you where you got these every time you wear these.

H&M Shimmery Metallic Denim Dress $55 SHOP NOW My jaw is literally on the floor.

H&M Linen-Blend Shorts With Belt $50 SHOP NOW If you're not a short-shorts person, try this longer style instead.

H&M Denim Jacket $68 SHOP NOW Woah, this denim jacket is so good.

H&M Open-Back Rib-Knit Dress $90 SHOP NOW This sheer dress is going to be in every dreamy vacation photo on Pinterest this summer. Just wait.

H&M Petal-Pendant Earrings $15 SHOP NOW These earrings will make every outfit they're worn with better.

H&M Coated Straight Regular Jeans $68 SHOP NOW If your covered on basics, try adding a statement pair of jeans like these to your wardrobe. They'll make a huge difference.

H&M Linen-Blend Jacket $75 SHOP NOW Pack away your heavy, wool blazers and give a lighter-weight option like this linen one a try.

H&M Oversized Band Collar Shirt $55 SHOP NOW The cut of this shirt feels so fresh and cool compared to other poplin options I've seen.

H&M Relaxed Regular Jeans $68 SHOP NOW These have a slight barrel fit to them.

H&M Rhinestone-Embellished Mini Skirt $119 SHOP NOW My apologies for drooling, but can you blame me?

H&M Linen-Blend Trench Coat $139 SHOP NOW Everyone could use a good trench in their wardrobe.