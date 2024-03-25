I'm Convinced That This H&M Skirt Will Sell Out By April 1
I have a spidey sense about to-be viral fashion items, probably because I've watched thousands skyrocket to fame in my years as a fashion editor and have studied their shared qualities at length. So, when that oh-so-familiar tingling sensation arose during my latest scroll through H&M's new arrivals page this morning, I didn't wait for confirmation before immediately getting to work and sharing the news of my find. I'm convinced that I've found a diamond in the rough, and since viral fame is often followed by a big, red "sold out" sign, I knew I only had a short window of time before said discovery went from shoppable to gone forever.
The piece I'm talking about is a just-dropped white, slightly sheer midi skirt that costs $68 and is already well on its way to selling out. The skirt, which is part of a larger spring/summer 2024 drop, features irregular pintucks all around the waist and a cotton lining that allows it to get the look of a sheer skirt without being revealing. In turn, it's pretty much the perfect spring and summer skirt, whether you pair it with sneakers, ballet flats, or sandals, or a tank top, T-shirt, or equally billowy blouse. There's really no end to the styling possibilities with this one, and with such a competitive price, I do not doubt that a sell-out is imminent. Scroll down to shop the skirt before it's too late. And while you're at it, check out the new spring pieces that accompanied its arrival at H&M.
Shop more popular new H&M items:
You'll have to keep scrolling to shop the matching skirt—and yes, it'll be worth it.
There's room in your closet for both standard jeans and exciting jeans.
Summer is coming, and if you're heading on vacation, these pants should definitely be in your suitcase.
This dress could either be a stellar pool cover-up or a billowy daytime dress.
If you're not a short-shorts person, try this longer style instead.
This sheer dress is going to be in every dreamy vacation photo on Pinterest this summer. Just wait.
If your covered on basics, try adding a statement pair of jeans like these to your wardrobe. They'll make a huge difference.
Pack away your heavy, wool blazers and give a lighter-weight option like this linen one a try.
The cut of this shirt feels so fresh and cool compared to other poplin options I've seen.
Eliza Huber is a New York City–based fashion editor who specializes in trend reporting, brand discovery, and celebrity style. She joined Who What Wear in 2021 after almost four years on the fashion editorial team at Refinery29, the job she took after graduating with a marketing degree from the University of Iowa. She has since launched two monthly columns, Let's Get a Room and Ways to Wear; profiled the likes of Dakota Fanning, Diane Kruger, Katie Holmes, and Sabrina Carpenter for WWW's monthly cover features; and reported on everything from the relationship between Formula One and fashion to the top trends from fashion month, season after season. Eliza now lives on the Upper West Side and spends her free time researching F1 fashion imagery for her side Instagram accounts @thepinnacleoffashion and @f1paddockfits, running in Central Park, and scouring eBay for '90s Prada and '80s Yves Saint Laurent.
-
The Nordstrom Spring Sale Has So Many Chic Shoes—I'm Losing It Over These Finds
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
I Love Timeless Style—I Can't Get Enough of These 31 Nordstrom Spring Sale Picks
Forever closet staples right this way.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
No, Really—These Are the Best 5 Finds From the Nordstrom Sale
Out of over 18,000 markdowns.
By Eliza Huber
-
I Just Got Back From Monaco—These Nordstrom Items Fit Monte Carlo's Vibe to a T
The key word here is luxury.
By Lauren Adhav
-
I Want a Luxurious-Looking Wardrobe—Here's What I'm Buying From Nordstrom's Spring Sale
From silk blouses to elevated knits.
By Judith Jones
-
I’m a Fashion Editor on a Budget—These 21 Designer Sale Finds Have My Attention
By Jennifer Camp Forbes
-
9 Spring Splurges I Want to Make and the More Affordable Alts I May Buy Instead
It is tax season, after all.
By Anna LaPlaca
-
This Amazon Sale Has So Many Chic Basics—I'm Adding These 31 Picks to My Cart
You'll wear these on repeat.
By Jennifer Camp Forbes