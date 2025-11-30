6 Expensive-Looking Party Trends Marks and Spencer Is Backing in a Big Way This Year

If, like me, your diary is overflowing with festive plans right now, then I'm here to tell you M&S is here to save the day. And I don't just mean for the picky teas we're all about to be having on repeat for the next few weeks, I'm talking about the outfits. With another Bella Freud collection under its belt, along with one of the most talked about collaborations of the entire year—M&S x 16Arlington—the high street brand we all know and love just keeps getting better and better. And while I've been thinking about that silver embellished dress from the 16Arlington edit as a potential birthday outfit (I'm a December baby), I'm actually quite taken by the entire party offering this season.
Having added a green sequin maxi skirt from M&S to my partywear rotation a couple of years back—yes, you should outfit repeat, especially when it comes to great sequins—I already know how good the sparkles can be. But if you're more of an understated party dresser, and prefer to add a fancy shoe, a hint of velvet or just a rhinestone-adorned knit to your usual jeans, there's literally something for all plans. So to make it easier to shop from the hundreds of items online right now, I've highlighted the 6 trends to know, and found 31 expensive-looking items that'll make you feel instantly party-ready. At least now all you'll have to focus on is getting the pigs in blankets and the new gingerbread and white choc chip cookies (trust me, they're so damn good).
1. Sprinkling Of Sparkles
Autograph
Embellished Polo Jumper With Wool
For the office or a party, this has just the right amount of shine.
M&S
Embellished Crew Neck Fitted Cardigan
I'm seeing this with a slip skirt or leather trousers.
M&S
Embellished Bodycon Midi Dress
Because we all know an LBD never fails.
M&S
Satin Embellished Mini A-Line Skirt
I want to wear this with a cream roll neck and tall boots.
M&S
Cotton Rich Embellished Square Neck Denim Top
Such a chic way to elevate denim.
2. Rich Reds & Oxblood
M&S
Faux Leather Clutch Bag
M&S
Embellished Cropped Cardigan With Wool
You'll be ticking off two trends with this one.
M&S
Gem Studded Flat Ballet Pumps
I'm all for a fancy flat instead of heels.
M&S
Velvet Mottled Colarless Fitted Jacket
There's also a matching skirt.
M&S
Studded Eyelet Kitten Heel Pointed Slingback Shoes
These also come in black, FYI.
3. Sleek Sets
M&S
Embellished Single Breasted Blazer
You'll find any excuse to wear this blazer.
M&S
Disc Embellished Mini A-Line Skirt
I love how effortless this would look with a cashmere knit—and we all know M&S is the best for these.
M&S
Sequin Floral Shell Top
It wouldn't be party season without sequins.
M&S
Sequin Midaxi A-Line Skirt
The 3D florals make it look so premium.
M&S
Velvet Mottled Single Breasted Blazer
I would wear it buttoned up with nothing underneath.
M&S
Mottled Velvet Straight Leg Trousers
Just add pointed-toe heels.
4. Party Pants
Per Una
Pure Cotton Twill Studded Barrel Trousers
If you want to go understated, add these sparkly barrel jeans to a grey knit.
M&S
Satin Metallic Drawstring Wide Leg Trousers
Just add a cream knit and sleek heels (as seen above).
M&S
Striped Studded Straight Leg Trousers
Pinstripes, but the party season version.
M&S
Fluid Velvet Wide Leg Trousers
These chocolate velvet trousers are so soft.
M&S
Sequin Wide Leg Trousers
Because there's no such thing as OTT at Xmas.
5. Fun Earrings
M&S
Flocked Embellished Drop Earrings
Such a simple way to make any outfit party-ready.
M&S
Flower Embellished Stud Earrings
These will be a conversation starter.
M&S x 16Arlington
18ct Gold Plated Dome Tassel Earrings
These M&S x 16Arlington earrings are stunning.
M&S x 16Arlington
Embellished Gunmetal Dome Earrings
Also love these from the collab.
M&S
Brushed Leaf Earrings
A dramatic earring always elevates an outfit.
6. Look-At-Me Tights
M&S
Pearl Embellished Opaque Tights
An easy way to liven up a black dress and heels.
M&S
Animal Print Sheer Tights
Wear with a leopard print coat for a double print hit!
Lace is sticking around for party season.