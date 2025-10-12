I Spent Hours in the M&S Changing Room—9 New-In Buys That Will Sell Out First

Jacket, knitwear, tailoring—Marks & Spencer's winter collection has arrived, and I've handpicked the most sophisticated pieces below.

With a crisp chill in the air and darker days ensuing, we've spent the past few weeks adapting our wardrobes to the autumn season. Cosy knitwear has returned as an everyday essential, jackets are back in their staple spot, and sandals are a distant summer memory, set aside in favour of sturdy boots and sleek flats. By now, you may have noticed a few gaps in your cold-weather wardrobe, or simply be on the hunt for a new piece to rejuvenate your go-to looks. For me, both are true, and with winter on the horizon, I headed to one store that always has the expensive-looking pieces I'm looking for.

Over the past few years, Marks & Spencer's has cemented itself as a brand that serves both trending styles and classic buys alike. The brilliance of the brand is its ability to balance affordable prices with considered designs, consistently praised for its excellence in denim, tailoring and cashmere.

For winter 2025, M&S is once again bringing together its specific blend of current and timeless. Leaning into some of the key trends of the winter season, you'll find a standout bomber jacket that immediately came home with me, playful Argyle and check patterns that the fashion crowd are wearing on repeat right now, as well as capsule wardrobe favourites like smart tailored trousers and elegant tops. Whether you're restocking your knitwear collection or searching for the perfect knee-high boots, I've handpicked the most elevated yet affordable pieces to rejuvenate your wardrobe for winter.

Keep scrolling to explore the chicest winter buys at M&S right now.

