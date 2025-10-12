With a crisp chill in the air and darker days ensuing, we've spent the past few weeks adapting our wardrobes to the autumn season. Cosy knitwear has returned as an everyday essential, jackets are back in their staple spot, and sandals are a distant summer memory, set aside in favour of sturdy boots and sleek flats. By now, you may have noticed a few gaps in your cold-weather wardrobe, or simply be on the hunt for a new piece to rejuvenate your go-to looks. For me, both are true, and with winter on the horizon, I headed to one store that always has the expensive-looking pieces I'm looking for.
Over the past few years, Marks & Spencer's has cemented itself as a brand that serves both trending styles and classic buys alike. The brilliance of the brand is its ability to balance affordable prices with considered designs, consistently praised for its excellence in denim, tailoring and cashmere.
For winter 2025, M&S is once again bringing together its specific blend of current and timeless. Leaning into some of the key trends of the winter season, you'll find a standout bomber jacket that immediately came home with me, playful Argyle and check patterns that the fashion crowd are wearing on repeat right now, as well as capsule wardrobe favourites like smart tailored trousers and elegant tops. Whether you're restocking your knitwear collection or searching for the perfect knee-high boots, I've handpicked the most elevated yet affordable pieces to rejuvenate your wardrobe for winter.
Keep scrolling to explore the chicest winter buys at M&S right now.
Shop the 9 New M&S Buys That Will Sell Out First
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Textured Longline Bomber Jacket
The funnel-neck! The shade! The texture! Every single feature of this bomber jacket is exquisite.
M&S Collection
Mid Rise Relaxed Horseshoe Jeans
If you needed proof that Marks & Spencer's denim was top tier, these jeans are it.
Autograph
Brushed Wool With Cashmere Crew Neck Jumper
Soft, cost and tactile—this sumptuous knit looks so premium. Plus, it's made from a wool and cashmere blend.
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Western Checked Shirt
I've spotted so many stylish people wearing checked shirts this season. For the coolest days, take styling inspiration from M&S and layer up a long-sleeved knit underneath.
M&S Collection
Satin Midi A-Line Skirt
A sleek satin midi skirt looks even more sophisticated in this dark brown shade.
M&S Collection
Leather Pointed Knee High Boots
M&S has had a series of viral shoes, and I expect these timeless knee-high boots will be the next style to fly off the shelves.
M&S Collection
Air-Yarn Scarf-Neck Cardigan
So many of my fellow editors already have this scarf knit in their basket.
M&S Collection
Cracked Single Breasted Blazer Coat
If a blazer is part of your capsule wardrobe, considered an updated leather look style for the new season.
M&S Collection
Wide Leg Trousers
The cut and fit of these trousers are just so good. I can't believe they're still in stock.
Shop More New-In M&S Buys:
M&S Collection
Croc Faux Leather Belted Longline Trench Coat
If you don't want a series of compliments on your sleek trench coat, I'd recommend not adding this to basket.
M&S Collection
Ribbed V-Neck Relaxed Jumper
Sleek, understated and truly timeless.
M&S Collection
Fluffy Argyle Scarf With Wool
Cosy up in style this season with this fluffy argyle scarf.
M&S Collection
Pure Cotton Slim Fit Top
Polished staples ensure that my simple outfits always look sophisticated. For example, a classic long-sleeve top with an elegant neckline.
M&S Collection
Cotton Rich Cosy Midi Column Dress
On days when you want to look chic and still stay warm, rely on a knit dress in a rich plum shade.
M&S Collection
Checked Collared Car Coat
Rejuvenate minimalist looks by layering this bold checked coat over the top.
Marks & Spencer
Soft Touch Double Breasted Knitted Jacket
M&S Collection
Faux Leather Croc Effect Baguette Bag
Gold hardware always makes a black bag feel even more premium, and this timeless style will hold its own in your wardrobe.