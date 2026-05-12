With spring finally here and summer soon on its way, I'm determined to spend my money wisely this season. Whether I'm leaning into those slightly trendier items to look fresh for 2026 or adding classic staples to my capsule wardrobe, timeless appeal is at the forefront of each and every purchase. My first port of call? Abercrombie & Fitch.
After spotting this designer-looking brand on a number of my fellow Who What Wear editors, family and friends, I decided that it was finally time to properly have a browse at the brand’s new-in section ahead of the new season. And trust me when I say that it did not disappoint. Perfectly balancing on-trend allure with an equally timeless aesthetic, Abercrombie’s new-in collection is filled with a number of spring and summer pieces that are sure to stand the test of time in your wardrobe. And very quickly, my basket was filled with a myriad of staples that are elegant, easy to style and, most importantly, look way more expensive than they are.
Now, I'm well aware that the number of items on any fashion website can be overwhelming, so I decided to focus my attention on the 11 stand-out pieces from the brand that I’m convinced will be sold out long before June. Keep scrolling to see and shop the 11 Abercrombie & Fitch new arrivals that are sure to sell out soon.
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Shop 11 New-In Abercrombie Pieces That Will Sell Out Before June