These 10 Items Are the Easiest Way to Spot a Fashion Person in 2024
We're not even two months into 2024 but it's already shaping up to be quite an It item-filled year. Some of the biggest It items at the moment are admittedly holdovers from last year, but others are as fresh as can be. And then there are other things that aren't really It items, but that have an enduring cult following and are beloved by fashion people nonetheless.
The reason I'm rambling on about 2024 It items is this: An easy way to know if someone is into fashion or not is to see if they're wearing an IYKYK item. So if you want to have that "fashion person look", wearing any of these items will immediately make it happen. That said, you can certainly look like a fashion person sans-It item, but wearing any of these will undoubtedly make it easier. Scroll to shop the 2024 favorites I'm referring to (and don't blame me if any of them are already out of stock).
Tory Burch Pierced Shoes
Tory Burch's first pair of "pierced" shoes (a flat slingback) were wildly popular from the moment they graced the runway. They fly out of stock but luckily, Tory Burch got the memo and continues to release different pierced iterations. This season, it's all about the mule.
The Row 90's Bag
If you want a The Row 90's Bag, I suggest you act fast because they basically sell out the moment they're restocked. Even though it was first released in 2020, it's been more popular than ever this season. New soon-to-be-released colors are now available for pre-order (including a dusty red suede).
High Sport Pants
These may not be the easiest It item to identify but High Sport pants have a cult following that's unmatched when it comes to pants right now. They're undoubtedly pricey but those who own the stretchy pants claim to wear them constantly.
Bottega Veneta Earrings
One could argue that Bottega Veneta (along with Khaite and Saint Laurent) is largely responsible for the current popularity of big, bold earrings. They may be trendy but my personal opinion is that they're classic enough to wear for years.
Alaïa Ballerinas
After being completely out of stock for months, Alaïa Ballerinas are finally back. The mesh, bejeweled, and cut-out styles are available in a variety of colors, each of them stunning. And no, their popularity hasn't wavered in the least.
Levi's 501 '90s Jeans
Jeans are a bit more subtle than, say, a pair of $1.2k bedazzled flats, but when it comes to affordable denim. Levi's excellent 501 '90s jeans are the fashion-person fan favorite.
Posse Emma Vest
Ever since Sofia Richie wore Posse's linen Emma vest for a pre-wedding event, it's been one of the most highly-coveted items on the market. Bonus points for pairing it with the matching Emma pencil skirt
Subtle Saint Laurent Belts
Belts without obvious logos but that are still recognizable are the new fashion-person norm. Saint Laurent's subtle belts (especially its square-buckled styles) are the ones that everyone wants right now.
Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers
Adidas' collaboration with Wales Bonner continues to breathe new life into the Samba trend. It keeps them cool and relevant, and each collection is better than the last.
Khaite x Oliver Peoples Sunglasses
Khaite and Oliver Peoples is a match made in sunglasses heaven. The ultra-flattering shades reflect all of the current trends but without feeling "trendy".
Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.
