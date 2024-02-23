These 10 Items Are the Easiest Way to Spot a Fashion Person in 2024

We're not even two months into 2024 but it's already shaping up to be quite an It item-filled year. Some of the biggest It items at the moment are admittedly holdovers from last year, but others are as fresh as can be. And then there are other things that aren't really It items, but that have an enduring cult following and are beloved by fashion people nonetheless.

The reason I'm rambling on about 2024 It items is this: An easy way to know if someone is into fashion or not is to see if they're wearing an IYKYK item. So if you want to have that "fashion person look", wearing any of these items will immediately make it happen. That said, you can certainly look like a fashion person sans-It item, but wearing any of these will undoubtedly make it easier. Scroll to shop the 2024 favorites I'm referring to (and don't blame me if any of them are already out of stock).

Tory Burch Pierced Shoes

Tory Burch's first pair of "pierced" shoes (a flat slingback) were wildly popular from the moment they graced the runway. They fly out of stock but luckily, Tory Burch got the memo and continues to release different pierced iterations. This season, it's all about the mule.

Tory Burch Pierced Leather Mules in Plum $398 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Mules in Peridot $398 SHOP NOW

Tory Burch Pierced Leather Mules in Black $398 SHOP NOW

The Row 90's Bag

If you want a The Row 90's Bag, I suggest you act fast because they basically sell out the moment they're restocked. Even though it was first released in 2020, it's been more popular than ever this season. New soon-to-be-released colors are now available for pre-order (including a dusty red suede).

The Row 90's Leather Bag in White $1090 SHOP NOW

The Row 90's Nubuck Bag in Chianti $1090 SHOP NOW

The Row 90's Leather Top Handle Bag in Brown $1090 SHOP NOW

High Sport Pants

These may not be the easiest It item to identify but High Sport pants have a cult following that's unmatched when it comes to pants right now. They're undoubtedly pricey but those who own the stretchy pants claim to wear them constantly.

High Sport Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants $860 SHOP NOW

High Sport Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants in Red $860 SHOP NOW

High Sport Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants in Navy $860 SHOP NOW

High Sport Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants in Neutral $860 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Earrings

One could argue that Bottega Veneta (along with Khaite and Saint Laurent) is largely responsible for the current popularity of big, bold earrings. They may be trendy but my personal opinion is that they're classic enough to wear for years.

Bottega Veneta Drop Sterling-Silver Earrings $780 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Corkscrew Sterling Silver Earrings $1100 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Drop Earrings $1150 SHOP NOW

Bottega Veneta Sardine 18kt Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Earrings $1500 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Ballerinas

After being completely out of stock for months, Alaïa Ballerinas are finally back. The mesh, bejeweled, and cut-out styles are available in a variety of colors, each of them stunning. And no, their popularity hasn't wavered in the least.

Alaïa Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats $1250 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Vienne Leather Ballet Flats $1090 SHOP NOW

Alaïa Mesh Mary Jane Flats $890 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans

Jeans are a bit more subtle than, say, a pair of $1.2k bedazzled flats, but when it comes to affordable denim. Levi's excellent 501 '90s jeans are the fashion-person fan favorite.

Levi's 501 90s Jeans in Ecru $98 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 '90s Mid-Rise Jeans in Vintage Denim Medium $98 $60 SHOP NOW

Levi's 501 90s Jeans in Up We Go Dark Wash $98 SHOP NOW

Posse Emma Vest

Ever since Sofia Richie wore Posse's linen Emma vest for a pre-wedding event, it's been one of the most highly-coveted items on the market. Bonus points for pairing it with the matching Emma pencil skirt

Posse Emma Sleeveless Linen Top in Black $210 SHOP NOW

Posse Emma Vest in Ivory $240 SHOP NOW

Posse Emma Cutaway Linen Patch-Pocket Vest in Brown $240 SHOP NOW

Subtle Saint Laurent Belts

Belts without obvious logos but that are still recognizable are the new fashion-person norm. Saint Laurent's subtle belts (especially its square-buckled styles) are the ones that everyone wants right now.

Saint Laurent Leather Belt $675 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Glossed-Leather Belt $445 SHOP NOW

Saint Laurent Rounded Oval Belt $475 SHOP NOW

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers

Adidas' collaboration with Wales Bonner continues to breathe new life into the Samba trend. It keeps them cool and relevant, and each collection is better than the last.

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Pony Tonal Wales Bonner Core Black $535 SHOP NOW

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Nylon Sneakers in Fox Brown $295 SHOP NOW

Khaite x Oliver Peoples Sunglasses

Khaite and Oliver Peoples is a match made in sunglasses heaven. The ultra-flattering shades reflect all of the current trends but without feeling "trendy".

Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1977c Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses $485 SHOP NOW

Khaite x Oliver Peoples 1968c Cat-Eye Sunglasses $355 SHOP NOW