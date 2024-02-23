These 10 Items Are the Easiest Way to Spot a Fashion Person in 2024

Allyson Payer
By Allyson Payer
published

Woman wearing faux fur jacket and The Row '90s bag

(Image credit: @slipintostyle)

We're not even two months into 2024 but it's already shaping up to be quite an It item-filled year. Some of the biggest It items at the moment are admittedly holdovers from last year, but others are as fresh as can be. And then there are other things that aren't really It items, but that have an enduring cult following and are beloved by fashion people nonetheless.

The reason I'm rambling on about 2024 It items is this: An easy way to know if someone is into fashion or not is to see if they're wearing an IYKYK item. So if you want to have that "fashion person look", wearing any of these items will immediately make it happen. That said, you can certainly look like a fashion person sans-It item, but wearing any of these will undoubtedly make it easier. Scroll to shop the 2024 favorites I'm referring to (and don't blame me if any of them are already out of stock).

Tory Burch Pierced Shoes

Tory Burch's first pair of "pierced" shoes (a flat slingback) were wildly popular from the moment they graced the runway. They fly out of stock but luckily, Tory Burch got the memo and continues to release different pierced iterations. This season, it's all about the mule.

Tory Burch Pierced Flats
Tory Burch
Pierced Leather Mules in Plum

Tory Burch Pierced Mules
Tory Burch
Pierced Mules in Peridot

Tory Burch pierced mules
Tory Burch
Pierced Leather Mules in Black

The Row 90's Bag

If you want a The Row 90's Bag, I suggest you act fast because they basically sell out the moment they're restocked. Even though it was first released in 2020, it's been more popular than ever this season. New soon-to-be-released colors are now available for pre-order (including a dusty red suede).

90's Leather Bag
The Row
90's Leather Bag in White

90's Nubuck Bag
The Row
90's Nubuck Bag in Chianti

90's Leather Top Handle Bag
The Row
90's Leather Top Handle Bag in Brown

High Sport Pants

These may not be the easiest It item to identify but High Sport pants have a cult following that's unmatched when it comes to pants right now. They're undoubtedly pricey but those who own the stretchy pants claim to wear them constantly.

Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants in Black
High Sport
Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants

High Sport pants in red
High Sport
Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants in Red

High Sport pants
High Sport
Kick Cropped Stretch-Cotton Flared Pants in Navy

High Sport pants
High Sport
Kick Flared Stretch-Cotton Knit Pants in Neutral

Bottega Veneta Earrings

One could argue that Bottega Veneta (along with Khaite and Saint Laurent) is largely responsible for the current popularity of big, bold earrings. They may be trendy but my personal opinion is that they're classic enough to wear for years.

Drop Sterling-Silver Earrings
Bottega Veneta
Drop Sterling-Silver Earrings

Corkscrew Sterling Silver Earrings
Bottega Veneta
Corkscrew Sterling Silver Earrings

Drop Earrings
Bottega Veneta
Drop Earrings

Sardine 18kt Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Earrings
Bottega Veneta
Sardine 18kt Gold-Plated Sterling Silver Earrings

Alaïa Ballerinas

After being completely out of stock for months, Alaïa Ballerinas are finally back. The mesh, bejeweled, and cut-out styles are available in a variety of colors, each of them stunning. And no, their popularity hasn't wavered in the least.

Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Leather-Trimmed Fishnet Ballet Flats

Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Crystal-Embellished Leather Ballet Flats

Vienne Leather Ballet Flats
Alaïa
Vienne Leather Ballet Flats

Mesh Mary Jane Flats
Alaïa
Mesh Mary Jane Flats

Levi's 501 '90s Jeans

Jeans are a bit more subtle than, say, a pair of $1.2k bedazzled flats, but when it comes to affordable denim. Levi's excellent 501 '90s jeans are the fashion-person fan favorite.

501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans in Ecru

Levi’s® 501 '90s Mid-Rise Jean
Levi's
501 '90s Mid-Rise Jeans in Vintage Denim Medium

501 90s Jeans
Levi's
501 90s Jeans in Up We Go Dark Wash

Posse Emma Vest

Ever since Sofia Richie wore Posse's linen Emma vest for a pre-wedding event, it's been one of the most highly-coveted items on the market. Bonus points for pairing it with the matching Emma pencil skirt

Emma Sleeveless Linen Top
Posse
Emma Sleeveless Linen Top in Black

Posse emma vest
Posse
Emma Vest in Ivory

Emma Cutaway Linen Patch-Pocket Vest
Posse
Emma Cutaway Linen Patch-Pocket Vest in Brown

Subtle Saint Laurent Belts

Belts without obvious logos but that are still recognizable are the new fashion-person norm. Saint Laurent's subtle belts (especially its square-buckled styles) are the ones that everyone wants right now.

Saint Laurent belt
Saint Laurent
Leather Belt

Saint Laurent leather belt
Saint Laurent
Glossed-Leather Belt

Saint Laurent belt
Saint Laurent
Rounded Oval Belt

Adidas x Wales Bonner Samba Sneakers

Adidas' collaboration with Wales Bonner continues to breathe new life into the Samba trend. It keeps them cool and relevant, and each collection is better than the last.

Adidas Wales Bonner Samba
Adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba Pony Tonal Wales Bonner Core Black

Adidas Wales Bonner Sambas
Adidas x Wales Bonner
Samba Nylon Sneakers in Fox Brown

Khaite x Oliver Peoples Sunglasses

Khaite and Oliver Peoples is a match made in sunglasses heaven. The ultra-flattering shades reflect all of the current trends but without feeling "trendy".

Khaite x Oliver Peoples, 1977c Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
1977c Aviator-Style Tortoiseshell Acetate and Gold-Tone Sunglasses

X Oliver Peoples 1968c Cat-Eye Sunglasses
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
1968c Cat-Eye Sunglasses

Khaite x Oliver Peoples sunglasses
Khaite x Oliver Peoples
Cat-Eye Acetate and Silver-Tone Sunglasses

Explore More:
Online Shopping
Allyson Payer
Allyson Payer
Senior Editor

Allyson is a senior editor for Who What Wear. She joined the company in 2014 as co-founder Katherine Power's executive assistant and over the years has written hundreds of stories for Who What Wear. Prior to her career in fashion, Allyson worked in the entertainment industry at companies such as Sony Pictures Television. Allyson is now based in Raleigh, North Carolina, and is originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. She holds a BFA in theater. Her path to fashion may not have been linear, but based on the number of fashion magazines she collected as a child and young adult, it was meant to be.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸