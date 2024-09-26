The Trending Manicure Alternative People Are Wearing Instead of Gel Nails

If you're a salon regular then you're probably very familiar with gel, BIAB, and acrylic nails—two of the most popular manicure application techniques right now. However, there's another option which is becoming increasingly popular, and which may be worth considering if you're looking for a really long-lasting alternative to gels and acrylics, with a much quicker removal process.

Dip powder nails have been around for years, but have had a bit of a resurgence this year, thanks to TikTok and our ever-growing nail art obsession. Great for those who find that gel nails tend to chip and peel, who've overdone it with acrylics, or who struggle with the lengthy removal required for both techniques, dip powder is incredibly durable—and also happens to be much easier to remove than gel or acrylic.

As it name implies, the technique involves dipping your nails into a loose powder which creates an opaque layer of colour which hardens once a liquid sealant is applied on top. In salons, nail techs tend to brush the powder onto nails to avoid contamination, but the results are the same.

Considering trying out dip powder nails? We've done our research and answered all of your most-asked questions about this increasingly popular manicure technique. Keep reading for the lowdown on how dip powder nails are applied, how long they last for, and all the other need-to-knows.

How are dip powder nails applied?

Once your nail tech has prepped your nails by filing, buffing, and tidying your cuticles, they will apply a bonding liquid (similar to a base coat) to your nails—this will help the finely-milled loose powder to adhere. They will then brush a powder (in the colour of your choice) onto your nails and set it with a clear polish. This process is repeated and the powder is layered up until a fully opaque effect is achieved. Finally, the powder is sealed in place with a top coat and dried under a hand drier. The process can take up to an hour and a half—more if you then choose to have nail art on top.

How long do dip powder nails last?

Dip powder nails will typically last for around three to four weeks before chipping may occur. But keep in mind that your nail growth during that time may mean you want to have them replaced sooner.

How do you remove dip powder nails?

The removal process for dip powder nails simply involves soaking the nails in an acetone solution until the powder dissolves, so it doesn't require the scraping needed to remove gel polish.

However, as with any type of manicure, it's always best to see a professional for removal, especially if the manicure was performed in a salon in the first place. This is because an incorrect removal process is often more damaging to nails than the manicure itself.

Are dip powder nails safe?

There are risks to all types of manicure technique, so dip powder nails aren't necessarily any safer than gel or acrylic nails. However, one benefit to dip powder nails is that they don't require UV light to set them (like gel does), which can pose a health risk.

Before you book an appointment, check that the salon applies the powder to the nail rather than requiring you to dip into the powder—this carries greater risk of infection.

Aside from safe application and removal, one of the best things you can do for your nail health is take a break from any kind of manicure application every few months. Using a nourishing hand cream and cuticle oil can help to restore your nails if they're starting to feel thin and brittle.

How do dip powder nails compare to gel manicures?

Dip powder nails typically last longer than gel manicures, but the application process itself can be more time consuming, which means it's usually more expensive. Because of the layering technique, dip powder can look quite thick and so the effect of dip powder nails isn't quite as natural looking as that of gel nail polish.

Can you do dip powder nails at home?

One thing worth noting however is that not all salons will offer dip powder nails, so it's worth ringing ahead before you book to make sure it's an option. And if you can't find a salon near you that offers dip powder nails yet, don't worry, there are actually plenty of dip powder nail kits available so you can try out this technique at home.

Shop dip powder nail kits:

Luxe Cosmetics Luxe Dipping Powder Kit £39 SHOP NOW You'll need to buy your dipping powders separately, but this kit has everything you need to apply and remove.

Aokitec Dip Powder Nail Kit Starter Collection £16 SHOP NOW This kit is a great option for beginners since it's easy to use and allows you to figure out the technique without breaking the bank.

Lavender Violets Fast-Dry Dip-Powder-Nail Kit £20 SHOP NOW Can't find a salon near you? This kit gives you the same breadth of options, featuring 20 dip powder nail shades to choose from, and allowing you to customise a matte, shiny, or glittery finish.