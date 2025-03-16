This Hailey Bieber–Backed Handbag Trend Is Everything to Me Right Now

There are so many amazing bags out there this season it’s impossible to even count them all. From newer styles like Bottega Veneta’s Ciao Ciao, Prada’s buckled bucket bags, and Alaia’s Le Teckels to classic favorites such as the Chanel Flap bags and Gucci Jackies of the world, there’s no shortage options and inspiration at the moment. Of course, as usual, this extremely picky editor only has two bags and one trend on her actual, would-buy-tomorrow-if-she-could wish list.

If I could have any bag in the world right now, it would be an Hermès Bolide (as seen below on Annabel Rosendahl) or The Row’s Ingrid Bag, so effortlessly sported by Hailey Bieber on a recent night out. There’s just something about these classic, bowling-inspired, short-handled totes that is really speaking to me at the moment, and I can’t get them out of my head. Of course, neither can the rest of the fashion set it seems because not only are the two I mentioned trending hard, but there are countless other covetable options I’ve seen in street style and in stores nonstop. Below, you'll find the all the shopping picks and inspiration you need to make this trend yours for spring.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

The Row Ingrid Bag $2950 SHOP NOW I've been fixated on this bag since trying it on in a store a few months ago, and Bieber wearing it was just the icing in the cake.

Miu Miu Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag $4100 SHOP NOW For those who like a little embellishment.

Saint Laurent Duffle Sac De Jour $3700 SHOP NOW You'll never regret this buy.

Hermes Chevre Mysore Mini 1923 Bolide Etoupe $8595 SHOP NOW I'd take an Hermès Bolide bag in any size or color, but I'm especially into the mini at the moment.

THE ROW India 15.75 Top-Handle Bag in Matte Grained Calfskin $4090 SHOP NOW You knew The Row would dominate this trend.

Reformation Patrizia Crossbody Bag $348 SHOP NOW A great option for nights out.

LORO PIANA Sesia Medium Leather Tote $4575 SHOP NOW Luxe.

LOEWE Amazona 28 Medium Leather Tote $3450 SHOP NOW This bag has been on my wish list for years.

Delvaux Cool Box Mini $3550 SHOP NOW If @threadsstyling is posting it, you know it's good.

Prada Medium Saffiano Leather Bag $3350 SHOP NOW Prada's perfect take.

Toteme Grained-Leather Day Tote Dark Chocolate $1690 SHOP NOW For the IYKYK girlies.

COS Small Studio Bowling Bag $290 SHOP NOW Okay, COS!

Jacquemus Le Turismo Leather Shoulder Bag $1490 SHOP NOW Jacquemus knows how to make a classic silhouette just a little fun.

THE ROW Devon Medium Leather Tote $4650 SHOP NOW It was even better in real life.