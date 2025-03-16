This Hailey Bieber–Backed Handbag Trend Is Everything to Me Right Now

There are so many amazing bags out there this season it’s impossible to even count them all. From newer styles like Bottega Veneta’s Ciao Ciao, Prada’s buckled bucket bags, and Alaia’s Le Teckels to classic favorites such as the Chanel Flap bags and Gucci Jackies of the world, there’s no shortage options and inspiration at the moment. Of course, as usual, this extremely picky editor only has two bags and one trend on her actual, would-buy-tomorrow-if-she-could wish list.

If I could have any bag in the world right now, it would be an Hermès Bolide (as seen below on Annabel Rosendahl) or The Row’s Ingrid Bag, so effortlessly sported by Hailey Bieber on a recent night out. There’s just something about these classic, bowling-inspired, short-handled totes that is really speaking to me at the moment, and I can’t get them out of my head. Of course, neither can the rest of the fashion set it seems because not only are the two I mentioned trending hard, but there are countless other covetable options I’ve seen in street style and in stores nonstop. Below, you'll find the all the shopping picks and inspiration you need to make this trend yours for spring.

Hailey Bieber leather bowling tote luxury bag trend 2025

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Ingrid Bag
The Row
Ingrid Bag

I've been fixated on this bag since trying it on in a store a few months ago, and Bieber wearing it was just the icing in the cake.

Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag
Miu Miu
Aventure Nappa Leather Top-Handle Bag

For those who like a little embellishment.

Women's Duffle Sac De Jour in Supple Leather in Black
Saint Laurent
Duffle Sac De Jour

You'll never regret this buy.

@annabelrosendahl hermes bolide leather bowling tote luxury bag trend 2025

(Image credit: @annabelrosendahl)

Hermes Chevre Mysore Mini 1923 Bolide Etoupe
Hermes
Chevre Mysore Mini 1923 Bolide Etoupe

I'd take an Hermès Bolide bag in any size or color, but I'm especially into the mini at the moment.

India 15.75 Top-Handle Bag in Matte Grained Calfskin
THE ROW
India 15.75 Top-Handle Bag in Matte Grained Calfskin

You knew The Row would dominate this trend.

@annelauremais leather bowling tote luxury bag trend 2025

(Image credit: @annelauremais)

Patrizia Crossbody Bag
Reformation
Patrizia Crossbody Bag

A great option for nights out.

Sesia Medium Leather Tote
LORO PIANA
Sesia Medium Leather Tote

Luxe.

Amazona 28 Medium Leather Tote
LOEWE
Amazona 28 Medium Leather Tote

This bag has been on my wish list for years.

@threadsstyling delvaux leather bowling tote luxury bag trend 2025

(Image credit: @threadsstyling)

Delvaux, Cool Box Mini
Delvaux
Cool Box Mini

If @threadsstyling is posting it, you know it's good.

Medium Saffiano Leather Bag
Prada
Medium Saffiano Leather Bag

Prada's perfect take.

@immegii leather bowling tote luxury bag trend 2025

(Image credit: @immegii)

Grained-Leather Day Tote Dark Chocolate
Toteme
Grained-Leather Day Tote Dark Chocolate

For the IYKYK girlies.

Small Studio Bowling Bag - Leather
COS
Small Studio Bowling Bag

Okay, COS!

Le Turismo Leather Shoulder Bag
Jacquemus
Le Turismo Leather Shoulder Bag

Jacquemus knows how to make a classic silhouette just a little fun.

leather bowling tote luxury bag trend 2025

(Image credit: @nicoleakhtarzad)

Devon Medium Leather Tote
THE ROW
Devon Medium Leather Tote

It was even better in real life.

Brigitte Small Leather Tote Bag
Magda Butrym
Brigitte Small Leather Tote Bag

The glossy leather is so polished.

