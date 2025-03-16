This Hailey Bieber–Backed Handbag Trend Is Everything to Me Right Now
There are so many amazing bags out there this season it’s impossible to even count them all. From newer styles like Bottega Veneta’s Ciao Ciao, Prada’s buckled bucket bags, and Alaia’s Le Teckels to classic favorites such as the Chanel Flap bags and Gucci Jackies of the world, there’s no shortage options and inspiration at the moment. Of course, as usual, this extremely picky editor only has two bags and one trend on her actual, would-buy-tomorrow-if-she-could wish list.
If I could have any bag in the world right now, it would be an Hermès Bolide (as seen below on Annabel Rosendahl) or The Row’s Ingrid Bag, so effortlessly sported by Hailey Bieber on a recent night out. There’s just something about these classic, bowling-inspired, short-handled totes that is really speaking to me at the moment, and I can’t get them out of my head. Of course, neither can the rest of the fashion set it seems because not only are the two I mentioned trending hard, but there are countless other covetable options I’ve seen in street style and in stores nonstop. Below, you'll find the all the shopping picks and inspiration you need to make this trend yours for spring.
I've been fixated on this bag since trying it on in a store a few months ago, and Bieber wearing it was just the icing in the cake.
I'd take an Hermès Bolide bag in any size or color, but I'm especially into the mini at the moment.
You knew The Row would dominate this trend.
Jacquemus knows how to make a classic silhouette just a little fun.
Since starting as an intern back in 2013, Nicole Akhtarzad Eshaghpour has held several roles here at Who What Wear, and she is currently Editor-at-Large. Upon joining, she was a senior about to graduate from business school at USC. Fast-forward to 2025, and she's moved to NYC from her hometown of Beverly Hills and spends her workdays a little differently from when she was just starting out. Currently, she focuses on a weekly mélange of shopping content and her Trust Me—Buy This newsletter. As far as her personal style goes, she's largely drawn to neutral, classic pieces but will always make an exception for something colorful or bejeweled as long as it's deemed worthy enough. After all, the only thing she loves more than a party is dressing up for one. On her downtime, she can usually be found at home eating something delicious and trying to force her husband to watch Summer House.
